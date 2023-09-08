Hurricane Lee gained intensity again this Thursday, September 7, and became a powerful category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 km), near the north of the Lesser Antilles, while Tropical Storm Margot formed in the eastern Atlantic.

The center of Lee is located 780 miles (1,260 km) east of the northern Lesser Antilles and is moving in a west-northwest direction with a travel speed of 15 mph (24 km/h), the National Hurricane Center reported. (NHC, in English) in its bulletin at 5:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) this Thursday.

Lee formed on Tuesday as a tropical storm in the central Atlantic, becoming a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday and today it went up to category 2 and a few hours later to 4 on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, out of a maximum of 5.

NHC forecasters warned that Lee “will remain a major hurricane through the weekend and well into next” as it moves to the west-northwest.

The powerful hurricane will generate in its path “great swells” and “dangerous surf” that will spread on Friday and begin to affect the US coast on Sunday.

Based on a probable trajectory pattern, Lee’s eye will move north of the northern Lesser Antilles in the coming days.

Hurricane Lee affects the Lesser Antilles

Hurricane force winds extend up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center. For the moment, no coastal watches or warnings have been issued, but the Lesser Antilles must monitor the progress of the system.

Miami-based NHC meteorologists warned that dangerous waves generated by Lee will reach parts of the Lesser Antilles and will arrive in the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Hispaniola and Bermuda this weekend.

Storm Margot formed

On the other hand, tropical depression number 14, which formed this Thursday in the eastern Atlantic, became Tropical Storm Margot this afternoon and is located 290 miles (465 km) west-northwest of the Cape Verde archipelago, opposite off the coast of West Africa.

Margot presents maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (55 km/h), moves to the west-northwest with a forward speed of 17 miles (28 km) and forecasters forecast it to strengthen over the next few days and become a hurricane this weekend. At the moment, no coastal watches and alerts have been issued.

In an update released on August 10, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an “above normal” Atlantic hurricane season, with the formation of between 14 and 21 tropical storms, of which between 6 and 11 would be hurricanes.

EFE