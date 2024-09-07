The football business is highly emotional, but not particularly sentimental. After England coach Gareth Southgate resigned in July, it wasn’t long before a number of names were being bandied about as his successor: Eddie Howe and Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel – all men who have already attracted attention in English and international club football in one way or another. It must have felt correspondingly anticlimactic for the fans of the “Three Lions” when it was none of these, but Lee Carsley, who ended up being chosen.