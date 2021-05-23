With the season over, Cádiz is already thinking about the next season. The yellow entity has made official the purchase of goalkeeper Conan Ledesma linking the Argentine for the next four seasons; and the renewal of Álvaro Negredo for the next campaign. Both have been two key players in achieving permanence in LaLiga Santander and, by complying with the clauses contained in their contracts, both goalkeeper and forward automatically renewed their commitment to Cádiz.

Jeremías Conan Ledesma was one of the surprises of the Cádiz squad in the season just ended. He arrived on loan from the Argentine club Rosario Central. His debut in yellow was against Athletic in San Mamés (0-1), where Cádiz achieved an epic victory with two fewer players and with several interventions by the Argentine goalkeeper that delighted the cadistas. From there he took over the title in 32 games of the 38 days. Now, Ledesma is linked to the yellow club for the next four seasons.

For his part, Álvaro Negredo will also continue to be linked to Cádiz during the next season. The ‘Vallecano shark’ was the first signing of last season. The forward has participated in 34 games, has scored 7 goals and provided four assists. Negredo has been one of the starting forwards, contributing his quality and experience in a category unknown to many of his teammates. At 35, Negredo has shown that he is still in top form and has known how to adapt to the defensive demands that coach Álvaro Cervera asks for.

This has been the statement from Cádiz with which they have announced the renewals of Conan Ledesma and Álvaro Negredo:

“The Cádiz Football Club has exercised the purchase option over Jeremías Conan Ledesma, which is committed to the entity until 2025. The Argentine goalkeeper from Pergamino (02-13-1993) signs a relationship for the next four seasons, once achieved the permanence in LaLiga Santander, and becomes the property of the entity where it was assigned by Rosario Central. Since making his debut on matchday 4 in the victory against Athletic Club (0-1), he has started 32 games, being the player who has played the most minutes of the squad with 2,880.

Álvaro Negredo will continue at Cádiz Club de Fútbol for the 2021-22 season. The forward has achieved his goals this season, where he has played 2,231 minutes. He became the first Cadista signing once he was promoted to LaLiga Santander. He has started 29 games, participating in 35, between the League and the Copa del Rey, where he has scored eight goals, being the team’s top scorer ”.