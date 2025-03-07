LEDAMC, a consultant specialized in IT management optimization and productivity in software development, has closed 2024 exercise with a 6.5% growth in its turnover, exceeding 5 million euros, consolidating the trend of sustained growth in recent years. An increase that has also been accompanied by reinforcements in its template and a greater commitment to the training and development of the equipment, with the aim of improving its efficiency and productivity.

LEDAMC, a company with 100% Spanish capital, works since its foundation in 2003 together with large organizations to improve the efficiency of its technological processes and enhance the strategic role of IT in business decision making. Its approach is based on IT government models that allow companies to improve software quality, optimize costs and maximize productivity.

“In LEDAMC we firmly believe that optimizing IT management is key to business success. To achieve it, we work hand with our clients to improve suppliers management, boost productivity and raise quality standards, thus achieving more efficient projects at a lower cost. Our solutions, backed by international methodologies and standards, adapt to the needs of each client to maximize the impact of technology in the technology Business, “says Dacil Castelo, LEDAMC CEO.

LEDAMC continues to grow thanks to its focus on innovation to offer solutions that generate a real impact on the productivity and quality of the software: “We constantly innovate to contribute more value to the organizations with which we work, as evidenced by Quanter, our estimates management tool and benchmarking, which now incorporates AI to offer intelligent estimates and improve the definition of requirements,” he adds, adds.

Its work methodology, backed by international certifications such as ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 27001: 2023, guarantees high standards of quality and safety in each project.