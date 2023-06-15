The UN Security Council adopted a historic resolution, drafted jointly by the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, on international tolerance, peace and security, which recognizes for the first time that hate speech and extremism can lead to the spread and escalation of this disease and the recurrence of conflicts in the world.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said: “The Charter of the United Nations enshrines our collective determination to maintain international peace and security. To this end, the Charter stresses the need to practice tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Her Excellency added, “The members of the Security Council adopted a resolution that would reaffirm the commitment to support the universal principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. These principles, along with human rights and gender equality, are not conflicting interests but rather mutually reinforcing. Thus, they should be supported and implemented to achieve peace, security, stability and sustainable development. Among a number of UN Security Council resolutions that are the first in their fields, we highlight Resolution No. 2686 on tolerance, international peace and security, which is the first resolution to recognize that racism, xenophobia, racial discrimination and gender discrimination can lead to the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflicts.

The resolution calls for public condemnation of violence, hate speech and extremism and encourages all relevant partners, including religious and community leaders, the media and social media platforms, to address hate speech and extremism that lead to or exacerbate armed conflict.

The resolution calls on UN peacekeeping and political missions to monitor hate speech, racism and acts of extremism that negatively affect peace and security. It also requests the UN Secretary-General to brief the Security Council on the implementation of the resolution by June 14, 2024, and to promptly inform the Council of threats to international peace and security related to the resolution.