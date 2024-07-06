An international law enforcement operation called “Green Justice,” in which the UAE participated, uncovered large-scale environmental crimes in the Amazon region, resulting in the arrest of 25 suspects, the seizure of 2.4 tons of illegal land and sea fishing, and the value of the seizures exceeding US$32 million.

“In line with the directives of the wise leadership to support global efforts to protect the environment, and within the framework of the International Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC) initiative, the UAE participated in the international ‘Green Justice’ operation with Brazil, Peru, Colombia, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Ecosystem Research Institute,” said Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, via his Twitter account. “The week-long operation aimed to combat environmental crimes in the Amazon region, and resulted in the arrest of 25 suspects and the confiscation of more than $32 million in seizures, which underscores the importance of concerted international efforts to combat organized crime and protect the environment worldwide.”

The Interior Ministry said the operation, dubbed “Green Justice,” dealt a devastating blow to organized crime groups, with the seizure of 2.4 tons of illegal land and sea fishing catch, 37 pieces of illegal fishing gear, 229 pieces of illegal mining equipment, and more than 10,498 cubic meters of timber from illegal logging operations.

She added that the international “Green Justice” operation had the support and participation of law enforcement agencies in Brazil, Peru and Colombia, along with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), and mainly targeted the regional network of environmental criminal activities in the Amazon region.

The joint operation, which took place between June 24 and 30, was coordinated and planned by the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate (I2LEC), an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Interior, to obtain intelligence to enable relevant agencies to conduct comprehensive investigations into transnational environmental crime networks. The tri-border corridor located within the Amazon rainforest (where Colombia, Peru and Brazil meet) has become a corridor for criminal activities, such as smuggling of illicit goods, illegal hunting of marine and wildlife, deforestation, and illegal mining.

Operation Green Justice also resulted in the confiscation of various smuggled materials used in the commission of environmental crimes.

Commenting on the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Dana Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Office and Coordinator of the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate at the UAE Ministry of Interior, said that the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate (I2LEC) has grown since its establishment in 2023 to become an international cooperative capable of bringing about real change in the field of environmental protection in the world.

“As the initiative’s coordinator, I am proud to see our vision come to life, embodied in a coordinated global response to environmental crimes,” she added.

From participating in COP events to holding dozens of trainings, the International Law Enforcement for Climate Initiative remains committed to supporting future operations and empowering law enforcement agencies around the world to protect their precious natural resources, she said.

She stressed that “the results we obtained in the Green Justice operation were added to the heat map of environmental crimes, and the results will be analyzed using artificial intelligence.”

It is worth noting that the environmental crimes that were monitored are among the basic crimes linked to other crimes such as money laundering. The Brazilian Federal Police Commissioner and Deputy Director of International Cooperation, Fabio Mertens, stated: “There is no doubt that the positive impact of Operation Green Justice in combating environmental crimes in the Amazon is invaluable. In addition to the significant deterrent results resulting from the operation, the coordinated efforts between Brazil, Peru, Colombia and the UAE, under the leadership of the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate, represent a turning point in the path of environmental conservation and curbing illegal activities in the region.”

“We are confident that the success of Operation Green Justice is only the beginning of a long-term series of operational activities targeting transnational environmental crimes in the Amazon region,” he added.

“I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to all the dedicated law enforcement officers whose tireless efforts would not have made Operation Green Justice a success,” said General Gregorio Martín Villalon Trillo, Chief of the Environmental Directorate of the Peruvian National Police. “Their professionalism and operational efficiency, under the leadership of the International Law Enforcement for Climate Initiative, have led to an exceptional success. Actions like this represent the first steps in our ongoing commitment to protect the Amazon, and confirm our determination to preserve the planet’s priceless natural treasures and chart a path towards a more sustainable future.”

The Director General of Colombia’s Gendarmerie and Environmental Protection Department, Brigadier General William Castaño, considered Operation Green Justice “a testament to the power of international cooperation in addressing urgent environmental challenges.”

“Colombia is proud of its important role in eliminating criminal activity at one of the busiest border crossings in the Amazon region,” he said. “Thanks to the vision and coordination of the International Law Enforcement Climate Initiative, we have taken a major step forward in increasing environmental protection in the triple border corridor, which has been under threat from local criminal networks for years.”

Further seizures of illicit substances, arrests as part of ongoing investigations, and coordination between parties involved in the operation are expected, as these efforts represent the beginning of a long-term global effort to combat crime in one of the world’s most vital environmental arteries.

Global platform

Launched in 2023, led by the UAE Ministry of Interior and in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the International Law Enforcement Climate Initiative is a global platform that aims to raise awareness, build capacity, and research crimes that impact the environment and climate change.

