An international law enforcement operation targeting large-scale environmental crimes in the Amazon region, dubbed “Green Justice,” in which the UAE participated, resulted in the arrest of 25 suspects, the seizure of 2.4 tons of illegal land and sea fishing, and the value of the seizures exceeded US$32 million..

Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said via his account on the “X” website, “In implementation of the directives of the wise leadership in supporting global efforts to protect the environment, and within the framework of the international initiative to enforce law for climate I2LECThe UAE participated in the international “Green Justice” operation with Brazil, Peru, Colombia, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Environmental Systems Research Institute. The week-long operation aimed to combat environmental crimes in the Amazon region, and resulted in the arrest of 25 suspects and the confiscation of more than $32 million in seizures, underscoring the importance of concerted international efforts to combat organized crime and protect the environment worldwide.“

In detail, the Ministry of Interior stated that in coordination with the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate I2LECA regional law enforcement operation has uncovered large-scale environmental crimes in the Amazon region. The operation, dubbed “Green Justice,” dealt a major blow to organized crime groups by seizing 2.4 tons of illegal fishing and hunting, 37 pieces of illegal fishing gear, 229 pieces of illegal mining equipment and more than 10,498 cubic meters of timber from illegal logging operations. The value of the seizures exceeded US$32 million, and 25 suspects were arrested across the region..

She added that the international “Green Justice” operation had the support and participation of law enforcement agencies in Brazil, Peru and Colombia, along with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Environmental Systems Research Institute. ESRI The operation primarily targeted the regional network of environmental criminal activities in the Amazon region..

The joint operation took place between June 24 and 30, 2024, with coordination and planning from the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate. I2LEC One of the initiatives of the UAE Ministry of Interior, to obtain intelligence information to enable the concerned agencies to conduct comprehensive investigations into transnational environmental crime networks, as this tri-border corridor, which lies within the Amazon rainforest where Colombia, Peru and Brazil meet, has become a corridor facing challenges due to criminal activities such as smuggling of illicit goods, illegal hunting of marine and wildlife, deforestation, and illegal mining..

Operation Green Justice also resulted in the confiscation of various smuggled materials used in the commission of these environmental crimes..

Commenting on the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Dana Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Office and Coordinator of the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate at the UAE Ministry of Interior, said: “In line with the keenness of the wise leadership to preserve the environment and environmental resources, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and his great support for the initiative, and with the follow-up and keenness of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, to combat environmental crimes by implementing international training and operations in the field of the environment under the umbrella of the International Law Enforcement Initiative I2LECSince its inception in 2023, the initiative has grown into a truly international collaborative initiative capable of bringing about real change in the field of environmental protection around the world. As the initiative’s coordinator, I am proud to witness the realization of our vision on the ground, which is embodied in the global coordinated response to environmental crimes. From participating in COP events to holding dozens of trainings, the International Law Enforcement for Climate Initiative remains serious about its work to support future operations and empower law enforcement agencies around the world to protect their precious natural resources. In addition, the results obtained in the “Green Justice” process have been added to the heat map of environmental crimes, and the results will be analyzed using artificial intelligence.

It is worth noting that the environmental crimes that have been monitored are considered to be basic crimes linked to other subsidiary crimes, such as money laundering..

“The positive impact of Operation Green Justice in the fight against environmental crimes in the Amazon is invaluable,” said Fabio Mertens, Commissioner of the Brazilian Federal Police and Deputy Director of International Cooperation. “In addition to the significant deterrent effects of the operation, the coordinated efforts of Brazil, Peru, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of the International Law Enforcement for Climate Initiative, represent a milestone in the path of environmental conservation and the fight against illegal activities in the region. We are confident that the success of Operation Green Justice is only the beginning of a long-term series of operational activities targeting transnational environmental crimes in the Amazon.”“

“I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to all the dedicated law enforcement officers without whose tireless efforts the Green Justice operation would not have been a success. Their professionalism and operational efficiency, under the leadership of the International Law Enforcement for Climate Initiative, have led to an exceptional success,” added General Gregorio Martín Villalón Trillo, Chief of the Environmental Directorate of the Peruvian National Police. “Actions like this represent the first steps in our ongoing commitment to protect the Amazon, and these initiatives confirm our keen interest in preserving the planet’s priceless natural treasures and charting a path towards a more sustainable future.”“

“Operation Green Justice is a testament to the power of international cooperation in addressing urgent environmental challenges,” added Brigadier General William Castaño, Director General of Colombia’s Gendarmerie and Environmental Protection Department. “Colombia is proud to play an important role in quelling criminal activity at one of the busiest border crossings in the Amazon. Thanks to the vision and coordination of the International Law Enforcement for Climate Initiative, we have taken a major step forward in increasing environmental protection in the triple border corridor that has been under threat from local criminal networks for years.”“

It is noteworthy that more seizures of illegal materials are expected to be carried out, as well as a number of arrests to be carried out within the framework of the ongoing investigations and coordination between the various parties involved in the operation, as these efforts represent the beginning of a long-term global effort to combat environmental crimes in one of the most vital environmental arteries in the world..