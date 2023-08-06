The Democratic congresswoman for the state of New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, is at the head of a delegation from the US Congress that will arrive in Brazil to strengthen ties with the Lula government. The parliamentarian is known for her political positions aligned with the agenda of the radical left in the USA.

The visit will take place between the 14th and 21st of August and also includes visits to Colombia and Chile, also governed by leftist parties. It is expected that the delegation will have a meeting with President Lula, although the confirmation of the agenda will be announced close to the visit.

The reception for US congressmen includes bilateral meetings with important names in the Lula administration, such as the ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, as well as the special advisor to the presidency for international affairs, former Chancellor Celso Amorim.

The ministers of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, and of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, are also listed among the authorities with agendas already reserved to receive the delegation, according to a publication by the column by Mônica Bergamo in Folha de S. Paulo.

American progressives seek to realign relationship with leftist governments

The visit of the Democratic delegation will be made up of 11 people, including members of the US Congress and their teams, who will meet with government officials and members of civil society in Brasília; in Bogotá, Colombia; and in Santiago, Chile.

The trip is sponsored by the Center for Economic and Policy Research [Centro para pesquisa econômica e política, em livre tradução] a progressive research group based in Washington.

In addition to AOC, congressman Joaquin Castro, from Texas, is another member of the entourage. He is the top Democratic representative on the influential House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere.

Democratic congressmen Nydia Velázquez, Greg Casar and Maxwell Frost are also part of the delegation. Misty Rebik, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders’ chief of staff, will represent him on the trip.

AOC was one of the parliamentarians who personally met with Lula during his visit to the US in February this year. At the time, she stated that the representative was an “inspiration”, in addition to saying that she knew programs authored by PT governments, such as “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” and “Bolsa Família”.

During the official visit, Lula also had a meeting with Senator Bernie Sanders, responsible for approving a resolution in the US Senate, at the end of 2022, which forces the country to break off relations with Brazil in the event of a coup d’état.

Criticism of US relations with Latin America

Joe Biden’s policies for Latin America have come under fire from within the Democratic Party. One of the targets of the party’s left wing is the maintenance of “restrictive measures” to the Cuban dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The “alleged turning a blind eye” to human rights violations in countries in the region, such as Mexico and Colombia, as well as the refusal to invite the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to participate in the Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles in 2022, they are also the target of radical progressives.

In this sense, the trip is seen by Democratic congressmen as an opportunity to strengthen and revitalize US relations and influence in the region.

“It’s past time for a realignment of the United States’ relationship with Latin America,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement to the newspaper. Los Angeles Times. “We have a lot to learn from our colleagues in these countries, including how to address misinformation and violent threats to our democracies,” he said.

The visit will not be the first opportunity for the deputy to make inroads in relation to US policy with Brazil. Earlier this year, she and Joaquin Castro filed a request for the deportation of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was in the US.

At the time, Ocasio-Cortez said that the United States should “stop giving Bolsonaro shelter”.

In July, AOC forwarded to the State Department (responsible for conducting US diplomacy) a request for the release of US intelligence documents on the period of the military regime in Brazil (1964-1985).

In a recent statement on Latin America, the deputy said that “the US needs to publicly recognize the damage we have committed through interventionist and extractive policies and chart a new course based on trust and mutual respect”.