Those led by Lionel Scaloni beat the Aztec team 2-0 and positioned themselves again in group C. When the process was sealed, the “Flea” invented a goal from outside the area to open the mail. Enzo Fernández, key to the South American victory, settled the lawsuit. Now he must seal the ticket to the round of 16 against Poland; the Central Americans, with a foot and a half out of the World Cup.

The first half of the match was marked by tension. Argentina, with the ball, but without time, clarity or ideas; Mexico, delayed, bothering the rival players and looking for some possibility of counterattacking.

The initial stage did not have major emotions. The characteristic game of the Albiceleste was conspicuous by the absence of it as in the debut against Saudi Arabia. Without elaboration, triangulations or mobility, it fell to Rodrigo de Paul’s constant losses; while Guido Rodríguez was too withdrawn and could not join as support.

The best Argentine midfielder was Alexis MacAllister, who understood how to play it, but far from Guillermo Ochoa’s area and with too many rivals to create danger.

Mexico’s plan was executed better than Argentina’s and had the only goal situation. At 44 minutes, Alexis Vega kicked a free kick that Emiliano Martínez demanded.

The most attractive moments of the match happened in the complement. With Argentina, by inertia, a little more protagonist, he pushed Mexico against his goal, but without danger for ‘Memo’ Ochoa.

Enzo Fernández was transcendental for Argentina’s victory and scored a high-calibre goal to seal the score. © Pedro Nunes / Reuters

The scoring chances occurred after Scaloni shook up the substitute bench. At minute 57, Enzo Fernández took the field in place of Guido Rodríguez and was decisive in the rise of the South Americans.

With Fernández on court, the ball moved with greater sense and agility and the team advanced their lines towards the Mexican field.

The countenance improved, but the goal was given by another genius of Lionel Messi. In the 64th minute, the star received at the door of the area and tried an unassailable shot for Ochoa who went low to the left post.

In advantage, Argentina broke free and Mexico had to disarm its defensive formation to look for the tie. With the recovery of De Paul and a good income from Julián Álvarez, the Albiceleste suffocated a desperate rival.

Mexico was very complicated to advance to the round. They must win and expect Argentina to lose or Poland to be thrashed. © Dylan Martinez / Reuters

The 2-0 happened in the end. At minute 87, Fernández got into the box to receive, cut to the center, feinted and unleashed a finish against Ochoa’s left corner to close the ball.

Facing the last date, Argentina will be the winner of the zone if it prevails over Poland. Otherwise, it can be second depending on another result. While Mexico is forced to defeat Saudi Arabia and wait for a wink.