The full-back Fabi Simões, who acts as a forward at Internacional, showed last Sunday (20th) why she is called “Woman Gre-Nal”. The 7 shirt was the highlight of the 2-1 victory in the derby against Grêmio, at Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, for the 14th and penultimate round of the first phase of the Series A1 (first division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship.

(INTxGRE) ⏰ 51’/2T: END OF CHAT! +3 POINTS! THE VICTORY IS OURS! In Gigante da Beira-Rio, Gurias Coloradas win the classic Gre-Nal by 2-1 – goals by Fabi Simões and Mileninha. GO GUYS! #VamoInter #GuriasColoradas pic.twitter.com/hU63IkoUpx — Gurias Coloradas (@ColoradasGurias) June 21, 2021

It was her goal that opened the scoring for the Gurias Coloradas’ seventh triumph over their Grêmio rivals in 11 clashes since 2017, when Inter reactivated the women’s football department. The tricolors won only once. Fabi Simões was present in four of these classics and scored a significant six goals. The 31-year-old was also the home team’s main offensive player, taking turns on both sides of the field.

The victory took Inter to fourth place at the Brazilian Nationals, with the same 27 points as Santos, who are ahead on goal difference (11 to four). Grêmio dropped to sixth place, with 24 points, beating Ferroviaria (which has the same score) for having an extra goal (six to five).

The first opportunity came from Grêmio. In the first turn of the pointer, forward Rafa Levis headed in the small area, close to the goalpost Vivi. The Gremistas Gurias remained in the attack field, but it was the coloradas who shook the nets. At 22, Fabi Simões turned at the entrance of the area, escaped the marking of defensive midfielder Pri Back (who played on the side) and defender Andressa and kicked between the legs of goalkeeper Raíssa. The visitors went ahead for a draw, but the score remained the same until half-time.

And it gave Inter at GreNal!!! Game was played, but the @ColoradasGurias got the better of it and won the Grêmio 2-1! Now you can celebrate, coloradaaa fans!! #BrasileirãoFemininoNeoenergia : Victor Lannes/MyPhoto Press/Gazeta Press pic.twitter.com/oOM4noGwiY — Brasileirão Feminine Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) June 21, 2021

Inter came back better for the second half, leading the offensive actions, although without such clear opportunities. At 11 minutes, Fabi Simões was thrown on the back of the defense and would be in the face of Raíssa, but was marked offside (which did not exist). The entry of forward Gabizinha in place of defensive midfielder Tchula put Grêmio back in the game. The tricolor reaction was successful. At 32 minutes, the lateral Gisseli advanced on the left and crossed for Laís Estevam, almost on the line, to complete for the net.

When the moment seemed to be more favorable to the tricolors, Inter reached the winning goal, with the participation of two players who left the bench. At 42 minutes, Grabias called on forward Mileninha, who submitted a face-to-face submission with Raisa to declare the Colorado triumph.

The last round of the first phase will be played this Thursday (24th), at 15:00 (GMT). Inter visits Real Brasília at the Serra do Lago stadium, in Luziânia (GO). Grêmio receives Botafogo no Vieirão, in Cerâmica (RS). Already classified by the knockout, the teams from Rio Grande do Sul aim for a place in the top four to dispute the return game of the quarterfinals at home.

routs decree downgrades

The other games this Sunday sentenced the relegations of Bahia and Napoli-SC to Serie A2 (second division). The Women of Steel were defeated 4-0 by Cruzeiro at Sesc Alterosas, in Belo Horizonte. Santa Catarina suffered 8-0 against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. It was the biggest rout of the competition, beating the Corinthians 8-2 over São José, in the seventh round.

ONE MORE! On a night of EIGHT goals, victory over Napoli at home and unbeaten in the @BRFeminine! #AvantiPalestrinas #PALxNPL pic.twitter.com/RwieOreyN1 — Female Palms (@Palmeiras_FEM) June 21, 2021

The only team that has not yet won the Brazilian Nationals, Bahia is the lantern with four points. The farewell to Serie A1 will be in front of São Paulo, at the Joia da Princesa stadium, in Feira de Santana (BA). Napoli, three points and one position ahead of Bahia, can no longer reach Minas Brasília, 12th place and first team out of Z4. For the last round, the people from Santa Catarina receive the São José at the Água Amarela Training Center, in Chapecó (SC).

At Sesc Alterosas, Cruzeiro opened the scoring after six minutes. Midfielder Vanessinha crossed on the right and Eskerdinha headed for the net. At 29, Vanessinha was thrown on the back of Bahia’s defense and submitted when goalkeeper Anna Bia left. In the final stage, forward Mariana Santos was left with a hit-rebate in the area and scored the third, in the 18th minute. At 44, the lateral Thalita beat the intermediate and scored a great goal, in the angle, defining the score.

Victory to celebrate! #TheCabulosas reached 12 points in the @BRFeminine and are outside the Z4. The last round will be on Thursday, against Santos, away from home. Come on, Cruise! Bruno Haddad / Cruise pic.twitter.com/lLraFBwtxa — Cruise (@Cruise) June 20, 2021

The miners rose to 12 points and left the relegation zone. In the last round, the Cabulosas visit Santos in Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP), and depend only on themselves to avoid falling to the second division.

In São Paulo, Palmeiras opened 4-0 over Napoli in the first half. On minute ten, forward Bia Zaneratto, the Brazilian’s top scorer, dribbled goalkeeper Gaby and scored the first. At 13, forward Maria Alves crossed on the right and defensive midfielder Thaís finished for the net. At 43, full-back Bruna Calderan risked the midfield, Gaby rebounded in the small area and midfielder Duda Santos took the opportunity to score the third. Three minutes later, Calderan lifted the ball from the right and Thais, head, signaled her second in the game.

In the second half, midfielder Julia Bianchi took a corner kick and defender Agustina Barroso increased Alviverde’s advantage. At 31, Maria Alves received a low pass from striker Chu on the right and sent it to the goal. At 35, full-back Katrine took the corner shot, Agustina deflected it and defender Tainara took the seventh. In stoppage time, Bia Zaneratto scored eighth after tackling Chu. It was the 13th goal of the Empress in the competition.

The braba has a name and her name is BIA ZANERATTO!!! Captain Palestrina opened the scoring for the rout of @Palm trees_FEM!! #BrasileirãoFemininoNeoenergia : Antonio Molina/Am Press & Images/Gazeta Press pic.twitter.com/vGi0LqVIUW — Brasileirão Feminine Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) June 20, 2021

The Palestrinas went to 34 points, with the vice-leadership of the first phase assured, but with no chances of reaching Corinthians, first placed with 37 points and two more victories. In the last round, the alviverde team visits Minas Brasília at Abadião, in Ceilândia (DF).

Tricolor eliminates Real Brasília

In the first game of the day, São Paulo overcame Real Brasília by 2-0 at the Laudo Natel Athlete Training Center, in Cotia (SP). The Sovereigns, already assured in the next phase of the Brazilian Nationals, were at 26 points, in fifth place, while the Lionesses of Planalto, stationed at 15 points, in tenth, have no more chances of qualifying for the quarter finals.

At 29 minutes of the first half, Duda scored in the intermediate and also launched the midfielder Naná, who dominated in the area, turned and sent it to the net. In the final stage, on minute 26, Naná hit the right post in a hit from outside the area. Half Carol got the rebound and set the marker to the tricolors.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach