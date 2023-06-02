Home page politics

From: Christina Denk

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has described the Russian army as clowns. He sets clear conditions for his continued assistance at the front.

Bachmut/Moscow – For weeks Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin criticizes the Russian military and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He denounces corruption and unnecessary bureaucracy and taunts the Russian leadership. Weeks ago he threatened to withdraw his Wagner group from Bachmut. Now he seems serious. Prigozhin gave a specific date for the withdrawal. And: He has conditions for re-entering the war. Apparently, Putin’s army comes off as badly as it rarely does.

After conquering Bakhmut: Prigozhin announces the withdrawal of the Wagner troops – on June 5th

According to the news agency, Prigozhin confirmed his 62nd birthday in a training camp Reuters the deduction. His troops will withdraw from Bachmut on June 5th. The mercenary group intends to hand over the area to the Russian army by Monday.

Bachmut had one of the toughest fights in the month for months Ukraine-War raged. At the end of May he had Wagner boss announces the takeover of Bachmut by the Wagner group. How much of the city is actually under Russian control remains unclear. After the announced conquest, Prigozhin announced that his troops would not withdraw until May 25, and later on June 1, in order to allow the mercenary troops to recover, according to dpa and nv.

Withdrawal from Bakhmut: Western experts with scathing assessment for Prigozhin

Retreat and recovery should now actually take place on June 5th. “It was a tough year,” Prigozhin said loudly Reuters. After the month, “we’ll see how it goes,” the boss continued. According to the US Institute for War Studies (ISW), Western experts assume that Prigozhin’s private army has been weakened after the fighting for Bakhmut and is hardly able to launch new attacks.

The leader of the mercenary group already has a concrete plan for the break, which is supposed to last about a month Reuters. Prigozhin, who is said to be actually becoming a threat to Putin, is apparently planning to withdraw to camps in Russian-held areas of Ukraine with his men.

Wagner boss Prigozhin at an event in Vladivostok. A day later he again scoffed at the Russian army. (Archive image) © Lev Borodin/Imago

Before retreat: Prigozhin scoffs at Putin’s army – “only led by clowns”

Prigozhin sets conditions for further use of the Wagner mercenaries in the Ukraine war. His private army will only continue to take part in the war if they are given their own section at the front, reports nv. In addition, his troops will not participate “when the entire chain of command has failed 100 percent and is only led by clowns who turn people into flesh,” quoted Reuters. It is not the first time that Yevgeny Prigozhin verbally fired directly at the army. In doing so, he will Wagner Group repeatedly said to be dependent on the Russian military.

withdrawal from the war? However, Prigozhin apparently left little doubt about his will to continue waging war. “Nice, isn’t it,” he says loudly Reuters said to a Russian reporter with a smile. He was looking at the sky, which was lit up by shots and flares from his mercenaries. The planned handover of the front in Bakhmut to the Russian army is said to be chaotic due to the Ukrainian counter-offensive. (chd/dpa)