Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/14/2024 – 8:34

The region has seen more than 346,000 fires. Toxic smoke that has covered 60% of the country has also been punishing neighboring countries. Last week, Bolivia declared a national emergency. The devastating fires that are consuming large areas of forest in South America have broken a new record: with more than 346,000 fires recorded in a year up to September 11, the region has surpassed its worst record in the historical series, which began in 1998 – until then, the record was in 2007, with just over 345,000 fires.

The data comes from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) and is based on analysis of satellite images.

According to the agency, the situation is worst in Brazil, followed by Bolivia, Peru, Argentina and Paraguay. Intense and unusual fires also hit Venezuela, Guyana and Colombia earlier this year, but have subsided considerably since then.

Brazil alone has already reached the mark of 180,000 fire outbreaks in 2024, according to Inpe, totaling more than 224,000 km² of burned area by the end of August – almost the size of the state of São Paulo.

Cities covered in pollution from fires

Smoke from Brazilian fires darkened the skies over cities like São Paulo and La Paz in Bolivia, fueling a corridor of smoke that, seen from space, spread across the continent, stretching from Colombia to Uruguay.

More than half of South America – a region that includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, French Guiana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela – was covered in smoke, according to air quality researcher Karla Longo, from Inpe.

The capital of São Paulo was listed for five days in a row as the metropolis with the worst air in the world, with a concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere 14.4 times higher than the limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the Swiss website IQAir.

The toxic air is likely to put pressure on the health care system, with more people seeking care for respiratory problems, and possibly lead to premature deaths, Longo said.

Inhaling smoke from wildfires contributes, on average, to 12,000 premature deaths per year, according to a 2023 study published in the scientific journal Environmental Research: Health.

Climate change worsens the situation

Brazil and Bolivia sent thousands of firefighters to try to control the flames – a difficult task given the extremely dry climate and winds.

Scientists say that although the fires are mostly caused by humans, unfavorable weather conditions driven by climate change have made it easier for the fires to spread.

South America has been hit by a series of heat waves since last year, and Brazil is facing an unprecedented drought, according to the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters (Cemaden), whose historical series goes back to the 1950s.

“We didn’t have a winter,” Longo told Reuters news agency, commenting on the high temperatures recorded in the capital of São Paulo. “It’s absurd.”

September is typically the worst month for wildfires in South America. It is unclear whether the continent will continue to see high numbers of wildfires for the rest of the year.

And although rain is forecast for south-central Brazil, in the northern Amazon and the Central-West the drought is expected to persist until October.

Protests in Bolivia

In La Paz, Bolivia, hundreds have taken to the streets to demand urgent action against the fires.

“Please realize what is really happening in the country. We have lost millions of hectares,” an activist who took part in the protests told Reuters. “Millions of animals have been burned to death.”

The country, which according to Inpe had at least 64 thousand km² consumed by fire this year, declared a national emergency last week and called in the military.

ra (Reuters, ots)