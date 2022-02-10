This Wednesday at Benito Juarez Olympic StadiumChivas came back 1-3 to Juárez to take the three points in duel corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX.
Fernando Arce ahead of the border, plus an own goal from the Spanish Alexander Arribas and the many of Alexis Vega Y Ricardo Angle they sealed the rojiblanca victory to add seven units.
Guadalajara went out to look for the victory from the start, because just at minute 2 Vega hit the ball on the edge of the area, with Hugo Gonzalez stopping the shot, however, at 6′, after a corner kick, the Uruguayan Maximiliano Olivera sent a center to the area that finished off Maple to give the advantage to the locals.
At 33′, the Sacred Flock gave the warning through a long pass from Robert Alvarado who found Michael Poncewho finished without being able to beat Gonzalez. But at 43′ the red and white target would come when still far from the area Carlos Cisneros attempted a long-distance shot that ended up deflecting you arrive.
For the second half, Chivas sailed through calm waters until Gilberto Sepulveda he was expelled at 53′ for connecting with his leg Flavio Santosalthough in the end the Guadalajara team settled in better with ten elements.
It was at 81′ when Alvarado stole the ball in midfield to assist Vegawho approached the area, faced a rival, mocked him and later took his shot that surpassed the goalkeeper to get the somersault.
Already at 87′, Gru stole the ball from Maple on the left wing and despite being knocked down, he got up and kept moving forward to send a diagonal into the area that he fanned you arriveletting The cinnamon came to push and seal the final 1-3.
After the defeat against Guadalajara, the coach of bravesthe brazilian Ricardo Ferrettiaccepted responsibility for the fall, as they did not work on the field of play unlike the rival.
“Chivas didn’t beat us today, we were the ones who lost. Nothing worked, nothing worked today, we did everything to lose and we did it. In the time I’ve been here I’ve never seen the team play as bad as today, I have to to recognize”acknowledged El Tuca.
On the other hand, Michel LeanoDT del Rebaño, highlighted the great work of Vegawho has been talked about, could leave the institution, assuring that he wants to stay in the club.
“We have talked a lot with him and he knows the potential he has. He knows that if he puts his mind to it, he will be a player who makes a difference in Guadalajara and in the national team. I love that he works like one more, he gives himself to the team, he is very generous. He gives us joy every day and the great moment he is experiencing on a personal and football level is reflected on the pitch”ended.
