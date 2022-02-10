The Chivas won!! ‘El Rebaño’ achieved its second victory in the #GritaMéxicoC22; defeated the ‘Bravos’ of FC Juárez in a duel of the #Day4#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #CreatingOpportunities pic.twitter.com/nUmqTa79UP – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 10, 2022

Guadalajara went out to look for the victory from the start, because just at minute 2 Vega hit the ball on the edge of the area, with Hugo Gonzalez stopping the shot, however, at 6′, after a corner kick, the Uruguayan Maximiliano Olivera sent a center to the area that finished off Maple to give the advantage to the locals.

For the second half, Chivas sailed through calm waters until Gilberto Sepulveda he was expelled at 53′ for connecting with his leg Flavio Santosalthough in the end the Guadalajara team settled in better with ten elements.

Already at 87′, Gru stole the ball from Maple on the left wing and despite being knocked down, he got up and kept moving forward to send a diagonal into the area that he fanned you arriveletting The cinnamon came to push and seal the final 1-3.

“Chivas didn’t beat us today, we were the ones who lost. Nothing worked, nothing worked today, we did everything to lose and we did it. In the time I’ve been here I’ve never seen the team play as bad as today, I have to to recognize”acknowledged El Tuca.

“We have talked a lot with him and he knows the potential he has. He knows that if he puts his mind to it, he will be a player who makes a difference in Guadalajara and in the national team. I love that he works like one more, he gives himself to the team, he is very generous. He gives us joy every day and the great moment he is experiencing on a personal and football level is reflected on the pitch”ended.