On the second day of the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly in its 78th session, the UAE delegation, led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, continued a number of bilateral meetings and participation in multilateral meetings, which focused on strengthening the foreign relations that the country enjoys. Its effective role in the multilateral system, and its contribution to addressing the most important issues and challenges in the region and the world.

In this context, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency the President of Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi, and met with His Excellency Almudian Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina. His Highness discussed bilateral relations with His Excellency Donica Jirvala Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo. His Highness held discussions with his Greek counterpart, His Excellency Giorgos Yerapetritis, His Excellency Jan Lebavski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, and His Excellency Alpha Baptiste, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Lucia, separately.

His Highness also participated in a tripartite meeting that included His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America, to discuss efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis.

For her part, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, represented the UAE in the plenary session of the United Nations Global Compact Leaders’ Summit, under the slogan “Halfway to 2030,” which seeks to review the private sector’s contributions to achieving and promoting sustainable development goals. . Her Excellency also met with Mrs. Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In the context of bilateral meetings, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, held discussions with His Excellency Vincent van Quickenborn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and the North Sea of ​​Belgium, and also met with Her Excellency Svenja Schulz, Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.

Her Excellency Al Muhairi also attended a high-level event entitled: “Nature and People: From Ambition to Action,” which was co-hosted by the United Nations, civil society organizations, and several countries.

During the event, Her Excellency announced the UAE’s support for the “Mangrove Breakthrough” initiative, which aims to protect 15 million hectares of mangrove areas around the world by 2030.

Regarding the topic, Her Excellency Al Muhairi said: “The UAE recognizes the critical importance of mangrove trees in combating climate change and supporting coastal communities. From here, we look forward to contributing to making a real change.”

In the same context, Her Excellency announced that the UAE will host a meeting on mangroves at the ministerial level on December 9, which falls on “Nature, Oceans and Land Use Day,” during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

His Excellency Al Muhairi participated in an event hosted by France to launch a “Call for Food Security”, in order to promote the development of sustainable and resilient food systems, especially within the most fragile countries. On the other hand, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, stressed the commitment The UAE deepened its partnerships on the African continent and its keenness to enhance cooperation in new fields during his meetings with His Excellency Faustin Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, His Excellency Mr. Limogang Kwebe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Botswana, and His Excellency Nabil Ammar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia. For his part, His Excellency participated Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, at a high-level side event on “Global Solidarity with Afghan Women and Girls,” hosted by Canada, Indonesia, and Ireland, and co-sponsored by the state, where His Excellency stressed in his intervention the UAE’s continued commitment to supporting the rights of Afghan women and girls, and called for an approach Unified in this regard by the main stakeholders in the region and the world.

His Excellency Al Sayegh said: “The UAE will continue to work towards strengthening joint international efforts that will effectively address the crises in Afghanistan, improve the lives of women and girls, and protect their rights in a sustainable manner.” Also, His Excellency highlighted, at the meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, the pioneering role During its hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the country aims to promote sustainable development goals and commit to accelerating climate action. His Excellency Al Sayegh said in this regard: “The UAE’s position as a leading commercial and development center in the region shows the possibility of deploying innovative technologies to diversify the economy and move towards sustainability.” .

He added: “The Conference of the Parties (COP28) aims to transform and accelerate climate action to fulfill the commitments made by the world to reduce the effects of climate change, and to increase the financing available to the developing world.”