Led by 99, an alliance of companies promises a contribution of R$38 million for electrified mobility in Brazil

Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 01/12/2023 – 8:06

Led by 99The Alliance for Sustainable Mobility, alongside other companies such as the automaker BYD, promises an investment of R$38 million for electrified mobility in Brazil. The objective for next year is to double the number of electrified cars on the ride-sharing platform here to 3,500 units, in addition to advancing infrastructure. But, for 2025, the goals are even more ambitious.

“For 2025 there are three main objectives for the alliance: reaching 10% of total car sales (new ones being electrified), 10 thousand public charging points and 10 thousand electrified cars connected on the 99 platform”, says Thiago Hipólito, director of Innovation from 99 and leader of DriverLAB.

The announcement took place this Thursday, 30th, during the Forum: “How can we stimulate electrified mobility in Brazil?”, in Sao Paulo. During the meeting, the partnership also presented three new allies: Mercado Livre, Dahruj Rent a Car and IturanMob.

Partner companies

It is worth highlighting that the alliance plans to boost the adoption of electrified vehicles in Brazil and includes 16 companies, such as Banco BV, Banco Santander, BYD, Caoa Chery, Movida, Unidas, Raízen, Enel X, Ipiranga, EzVolt, Tupinambá Energia, Vibra and Zletric. The initiative, created more than a year ago, has already invested more than R$180 million.

Electrified fleet and tests

The expectation is to end 2023 with 1,700 electrified vehicles in the 99 fleet across Brazil – a number 70% higher than the target indicated at the beginning of the year. Only of the BYD D1 electric vehicle, there are 300 units.

“What we did here we called road tests. We tested 11 different electric and electrified models in Brazil, with seven automakers. So what was the learning? What works best for the driver.”

For the director, a car used by the partner driver must have a good range, as he drives it all day, in addition to “paying the bills” because he has to cover the rental costs.

The tests were carried out with 483 partner drivers. With the electrified vehicles, they received R$200 to R$300 more in tips and the average score was 4.95 (out of 5) in the app’s reviews.