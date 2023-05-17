The exam period is accompanied by stress for students in the last school year, but many teachers are also nervous. For example, Marjolijn van de Gender, Dutch teacher, receives support from numerous colleagues when she remarks on social media that she wakes up at night with a fright because there are final exams in her house. What if something happens to it?



Marlies van Leeuwen and Edwin van der Aa



5/16/23, 9:00 PM

On Monday evening, the Dutch teacher tweets that she is entering her ‘last carefree night for the time being’. “From tomorrow I will wake up with a fright because there are final exams in my house and I am afraid that I will lose them, that someone will steal them or that they will run away on their own.” An annual phenomenon.

Fellow teachers call her fear ‘recognisable’. ‘I went shopping and those things didn’t fit in my bag, so then it was really: okay, but what if they steal them from my car’, writes Leonie, also a Dutch teacher. Another: ‘Or coffee will spill over it. I spontaneously get anxiety attacks about what could happen.’

Peter den Hartog, history teacher at pre-vocational secondary school De Meerpaal in Rotterdam and director of the General Education Union, gets a bad feeling in his gut just thinking about it. "Those students work so hard for it, and then I have to tell them that they have to do it again because I left those exams lying around somewhere, they were stolen or my house caught fire. I am always afraid of that, it brings eternal stress."



Siep de Haan is a teacher at the St. Bonifatius College in Utrecht and he corrected exams for decades, except coincidentally this year. ,,I usually copied the exams”, he says. “So that no items could be lost and no misunderstandings would arise. I mean, you can always prove what was originally there. And if you buy so many keys over the years, one is sometimes missing. Or a sheet got stuck in the printer. Then it gets quite exciting during the exams, because if thirty candidates hand in six sheets, that will be one hundred and eighty. Then you’re only talking about one class!”

Mathematics teacher Menno Lagerwey of Amstelveen College is extremely grateful that the students number their answer sheets, so that he knows exactly how many sheets there are and in what order they belong. ,,That makes life a lot easier, otherwise it’s a big puzzle.” He doesn’t immediately have sleepless nights from piles of exams at home, but he does understand the fear. “It would happen that something goes wrong with it, terrible.”

The fear is not completely unfounded. For example, in 2014, 21 students at the Hervormd Lyceum West in Amsterdam had to retake their maths exam because a teacher lost the bag in which he took the exams home.

Scratching toddler

Jenny – a chemistry teacher – had a similar nightmare moment a few years ago, although – luckily – it ended with a fizzle. "A few years ago, my (then) 2-year-old scratched the exams. They were 'safe' on a floor where she never came," she describes on Twitter. They were final exams she had to mark as a second corrector. 'The other teacher laughed really hard about it. I don't think she would have noticed if I hadn't said anything.'



The teachers themselves have solutions, but they are not always watertight or workable. For example, safe storage in a safe at school may be an ideal idea, but that does not work. ,,We have very tight grading deadlines and it is not feasible to only grade within office hours, you really need the evenings and weekends – especially if you have several exam classes”, explains Van de Gender, who has three exam classes. Lagerwey agrees. “You really need the evenings and days off to check.”

Copying everything is still an idea, but that is a lot of work and can also go wrong. ,,A colleague once experienced that an exam got stuck in the photocopier", says Van de Gender. She now scans the exams manually after marking or photographs them as a back-up and for the interview with the second corrector. Trade union director Den Hartog: ,, We can't really give tips from the AOb, except use your common sense. Yes, and the cliché that if teachers were given enough time for marking, we could leave the exam in a locker at school. If you also have a workplace where you can check in peace."

Special exam stamps and brightly colored envelopes

Things can go wrong not only at the teacher’s home. For example, PostNL annually delivers the completed exams for a second correction round to another school by registered mail. Then the checked pieces are returned. In recent years, however, some of the super-important documents have been delayed, or even lost among the other mail. In 2021, for example, seven shipments were lost due to exams from three schools. In the end, the minister of education won over his heart, and 150 exam candidates did not have to retake their tests.

It did ensure that PostNL started to protect the special examination post even better. In addition to a special exam seal and a brightly colored envelope, since last year the exam mail may only be handed in at larger locations or be given in a red seal bag with the collection service of the postal company. Furthermore, the exam envelope is reinforced and made even more noticeable and schools have been sent a template. If the envelope fits through this, it has the correct format for processing. Teachers can keep an eye on their shipment via the app or with a track & trace.