France, according to the new aid package, has pledged to transfer armored personnel carriers (APCs), missiles and homing warheads to Kyiv, all of which are “old but reliable.” French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced this on March 30. The newspaper reported this on March 30 La Parisien with reference to La Tribune.

According to him, Ukraine needs armored personnel carriers for the mobility of troops and for “holding such a large front line.” However, the armored personnel carriers are almost 40 years old and have been replaced by a new model in the French army, but Lecornu said they are “old but functional.”

The minister also drew attention to the problem of a shortage of shells for air defense systems. To solve this problem, France will “unlock a new batch of Aster 30 missiles” (for the SAMP/T MAMBA device, equivalent to the American Patriot) and “will develop homing munitions in a short time.”

However, Lecornu stressed that the Ukrainian conflict is not the only one in the world. Thus, France needs its stockpiles of weapons to fight the Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea, as they, in cooperation with Iran, have launched a campaign of drone strikes that is disrupting global trade.

Earlier, on March 31, the Chairman of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, said that anything is possible in matters of French support for Ukraine. According to her, French President Emmanuel Macron “a priori” does not exclude the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

On March 26, The Associated Press (AP) reported that France plans to supply Kyiv with 78 Caesar self-propelled artillery guns (SPGs) and 80 thousand shells for 155-mm artillery guns. The publication, citing Lecornu's words, noted that France is participating in the Czech Republic's initiative to search and purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 14 that he remains committed to the position that there are no red lines in the issues of providing assistance to Kyiv and the possibility of sending troops to the territory of Ukraine. Before this, on February 26, Macron reported that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. Then his words did not find support in a number of countries, including the UK, USA and Germany. In addition, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg also spoke out against it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, warned that NATO will face tragic consequences if the alliance decides to send its military to Ukraine.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.