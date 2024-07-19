The ups and downs

Since he has been wearing the red Ferrari overalls (i.e. since 2019), Charles Leclerc he has continuously experienced a sort of emotional roller coaster, oscillating between very high peaks – like the 24 pole positions and the 6 victories – and decidedly negative moments. The fans of the Prancing Horse have now learned to know him and know how hard the Monegasque can be on himself and the team when things don’t go well.

“Be self-critical in Formula 1 it is very important, because you find yourself in a situation and position where people tend to agree with you most of the time”Leclerc honestly admitted in an interview with the BBC, saying that he is very strict in order to balance out this often too accommodating climate that the drivers find around them.

The role of Vasseur

And this is where Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur is giving Leclerc a big hand, in maintaining a certain balance between positivity and negativity: “In a team like ours, the passion is so high that in happy moments there is an overwhelming emotion, but also very accentuated negative feelings when we are going through difficult moments. In F1 you need to be as calm as possible from an emotional point of view and Fred tries to give us balance“.

Leclerc continued his story: “Whenever we have very difficult moments, it helps us to get back to a reasonable level and not be too disappointed. And so when we win, it helps us not to be too excited and brings us back down to earth.“. The Monegasque then concluded: “I have a great relationship with Fred and he is certainly not afraid to tell me when I do something wrong or when he thinks I am doing or saying something wrong. I consider him a very important person to have by my side.”