Spa never lies

When we talk about Spa-Francorchamps we always talk about feats, crazy weather, driving technique, an incredible track, and this year’s qualifying did not disappoint expectations. The best performance by a wide margin went to Max Verstappen, who dominated the track from the first lap of the first free practice session. Determined and in tune with the car, he left the crumbs to his opponents, with the closest, Leclerc, who made up 6 tenths of a gap in the standings.

Why so much advantage for Verstappen

If it was already difficult to stay close to Max on dry surfaces, on wet surfaces it was literally impossible for everyone, but why such an advantage for the Dutchman? This is the first question we ask ourselves and there are a couple of important points to highlight in this regard. The first is definitely about the driver and his driving. The Red Bull was not necessarily racing on rails, but Verstappen showed, once again, an extraordinary driving sensitivity, perhaps even with a sort of light-heartedness considering the 10-place grid penalty already certain, which led him to do all the laps on the limit of the car, with continuous but somehow effective controls, that is, with the driver who had to recall the rear almost at every corner, but in an almost rally-like manner, which allowed him not to waste time on the stopwatch. All clearly aided by the much vaunted aerodynamic load of the Red Bull, clearly superior to all the competition. If we look at the gap graph, we immediately see that compared to both Leclerc and the rest of the group, Verstappen accumulated most of his advantage in the central sector, where vertical load and grip count, with the Milton Keynes team having refitted the wing with the “full” profiles seen in the first free practice sessions.











However, Red Bull’s choice does not seem to be dictated only by a question of tyre management in the usual terms, but rather to limit graining as much as possible. We have seen that this phenomenon has a very significant impact on the RB20, and it should be a very relevant issue for the race, due to a combination of asphalt, environmental and track conditions. The only real way to limit graining is to load the aerodynamics, to contain the sliding of the tyres as much as possible. Other teams manage to contain the phenomenon even with different mechanical set-ups, such as McLaren, which took to the track with a decidedly lower level of load, while Red Bull in these conditions needs to limit the graining phenomenon by all means, and it is very likely that from there the need to load the aerodynamics more arises. Finally, there is the possibility that Verstappen tries to make a single stop, which would explain why the team has kept aside only one hard tyre, the compound that is a candidate for the race compound, but we will have to wait for the race to understand this.

How did Leclerc find the “pole”?

As for Ferrari, there were a series of concurrent situations that brought Leclerc to the front row. First of all, the execution of qualifying was truly perfect this time by the team and driver: the effort to keep the last set of intermediates for the last attempt was carried out perfectly, as well as the timing to mount this last set and get back on track was perfect. From there, Leclerc took care of doing a lap where he really gave it his all. From the data, we see the passage at Pouhon with the Monegasque who tried to push even more but had to control the rear that was running away, as well as in the traction exiting Stavelot, but we also note a perfect passage in the demanding turns 12-13 and also at 7 and 8 Leclerc showed excellent grip, evidently managing to make the most of the new tyre. Finally, two more factors must be added to this performance of the SF24. The first is that with low cornering speeds the bouncing phenomenon is significantly reduced. In this respect, some confirmation of a reduction in the phenomenon had arrived in free practice, but Vasseur’s words had hinted at a certain fear for qualifying, precisely because of the high speeds and the soft compound with the possibility of triggering the rebound in a harmful way. The rain helped Ferrari this time, taking away the most complicated session of the weekend from this point of view. The second factor is related to the preparation of the tyres and in this case it was evidently the length of the track that helped the red car. Such a long lap in fact allows the tyre to be prepared perfectly, even for those with “warm up” problems like the SF24, and this allowed Leclerc to have perfect conditions for the final lap, and he did the rest. Sainz’s eighth position, however, reminds us how all these balances are extremely subtle, with the Spaniard actually finding less grip with the new tyre than with the used one and was the author of a particularly disappointing decisive lap. In terms of race pace, the SF24 has shown that it can maintain a good pace and that it has found a good balance, so for Leclerc’s opponents, aside from the start and the first straight of the Kemmel, it shouldn’t be a walk in the park to overtake the Monegasque.

McLaren: Why so slow and how it will race

Coming now to the big favourites on the eve, one might wonder why Norris and Piastri did not shine during qualifying. The answer is certainly contained in the set-up, mainly for racing and low downforce brought to the track by the Woking team. We had said that McLaren has this transformative ability and, after a weekend at maximum load in Budapest, the MCL38 showed up at Spa with the lowest level of downforce among the top teams. However, the car enjoys extraordinary balance and the impression was that the Stella engineers held firm during qualifying to then have the ideal set-up prepared for the race. The pace simulations were sensational for Norris and Piastri and it is therefore absolutely probable that the two papaya cars will be among the protagonists in the fight at the top. It is also interesting to see, as mentioned above, how McLaren prepared for the race by keeping the hard compounds and without worrying too much about graining, evidently also counting on a particularly effective mechanical balance.

Mercedes: Why the step back on upgrades and how it will go in the race

Finally arriving at Mercedes, the step back on the update package seemed profitable. A semi-disastrous W15 during free practice, instead proved lively and fast in qualifying, especially showing a good level of vertical load, as is evident from the data of Lewis Hamilton (always very strong in these conditions). The delay on the straight accumulated in the first sector compared to Leclerc and Norris is totally compensated around turn 9, such is the speed on the curve, with Hamilton beating Leclerc by 2 tenths in the central sector and even Norris by 4. But on the straight the Brackley single-seater suffers, and between Stavelot and Bus Stop the seven-time world champion has to give up. As for the race, there are actually no certainties for Mercedes, given the simulations carried out with the updated package that was then no longer used. The impression is that the Brackley team will focus heavily on tyre management, with a high level of downforce, hoping either for a single stop, or for the ability to manage the tyres better and therefore have a performance differential to their advantage at the end of the stints.

Race with bright prospects once again

For the race, the feelings are of a potential spectacle on many levels. Leclerc will try to contain the competition, although Ferrari should be inferior to Red Bull and McLaren. Verstappen will try to come back, McLaren will want the lead and Perez will try to earn confirmation by containing the two cars from Woking, with Hamilton who will try to have his say in turn. A potentially splendid scrum for a great finale to the first part of an equally beautiful season.