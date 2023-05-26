Spotlight on Leclerc

In the home race of Monte Carlo, Charles Leclerc he never managed to get on the podium, despite the last two starts from pole position. The transalpine hopes to break this negative tradition as early as Sunday, but he knows well that he will have to deal with the superlative Red Bull seen in the first outings of this 2023.

The Monegasque gave many interviews to local newspapers this week, closing his tour with The Teamwho this afternoon published the long conversation he had with the Ferrari driver.

Mistakes

Leclerc has tackled the issue relating to the mistakes madein his classic rather honest style that fans have come to know over the years: “Risk is part of my job. I’m a rider, I have to go to the limit. Unfortunately, I’m very honest with myself and I’m not afraid to talk about my mistakes. This probably hurts me a little, because when I look back on my mistakes, they’re not that bad. I’ve done them and I’m not making excuses, don’t get me wrong. But the one at the end of qualifying in Baku had no consequences. We had restarted on used tires and nobody could improve. I gave everything and it happened. There was the second free practice incident in Miami, but I was trying. For me trying is important, because in qualifying you have to give everything.

But I think the only real mistake was in qualifying in Miami. I’m not the type of rider who gives up after the first lap. In the second attempt I tried to be faster, because I felt Checo’s time was within my reach. And I made a mistake. I think there is a lot of talk about mistakes and not enough about the moments when we do great things. For example, the two poles in Baku, which I won by taking risks. Pushing to the limit has paid off!”.

The excess of self-criticism

Leclerc often goes in front of the cameras and takes the blame for the mistakes, sometimes seeming too hard on himself: “Am I too self-critical? Fred tells me this often and I will try to work on it, as I feel it has a negative effect on my image. Fred is right to insist on this point, but I’m not sure I can change completely. I’ll try to be honest with myself, but maybe I’ll try to do it a little less in public.”

Leclerc then concluded, describing his relationship with Vasseur: “He’s still tough, like he was when I was a boy. But I really like this, it’s good that it is. As I often say, when you get to Formula 1 people don’t tell you anything. Fred might tell me, ‘Obviously you made a mistake.’ There’s always been this kind of transparency with him and that’s what I particularly appreciate about him.”