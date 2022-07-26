Definitely the withdrawal of Charles Leclerc on lap 18 of the French Grand Prix was the twist of the entire weekend. A mistake, that of the Ferrari driver, for which the Monegasque took full responsibility in front of the media, the second of the season after that of Imola. However, it is difficult to make the trial of Leclerc, who in qualifying won the pole position 7 times out of 12 GPs and who in the standings pays a gap of 63 points from Max Verstappen also due to the two ‘zeros’ suffered in Barcelona and Baku due to reliability and a couple of strategic choices that did not go in your favor, just think of Monaco and Silverstone. And many have wondered how it was possible not to make a mistake for 16 laps hunted by Verstappen, almost always in the DRS area and less than 1 ″ behind and then spin once alone on the track.

The German site of Auto, Motor und Sportwho asked an engineer who wished to remain anonymous: “It is more difficult to race against the invisible enemy than against someone who is just in front of or just behind you. It is not a simple situation, because you have to look at your lap time, the delta with respect to the opponent on the display and you know well that the other with fresh tires is catching up with you. So you will lose the leadership of the race and you have to hope that at the end of the race your tires will go better, to take it back. And in all of this you are going beyond the limits of your car ”.