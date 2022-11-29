A few hours away from the official announcement of the resignation of Mattia Binotto from the role of Ferrari team principal – resignation which will become effective from 1 January 2023 – Charles Leclerc published on his official Instagram profile a greeting message to the manager who – despite the contrasts that emerged especially during the last season – was the one who strongly wanted him at Ferrari in 2019, first placing him alongside Sebastian Vettel and then indicating him as one of the points of reference for the future of the Prancing Horse.

Leclerc’s is the first real official reaction linked to Binotto’s farewell and for this it certainly assumes a particular value. Between the lines of his message, the Monegasque, who had not hidden his disappointment during the year for some strategic choices made by the team, seems to admit the existence of some differences between himself and the manager of the Ferrari wall. However, the #16 from Maranello expressed words of “esteem and respect” towards the manager who, starting next year, will no longer be part of the Ferrari family after 28 years spent all in red.

“Thanks for everything, Mattia. We spent four very intense years together, of great satisfaction and also, inevitably, of moments that put us to the test. My esteem and respect for you have never wavered, and we have always worked with all dedication to achieve the same goals. Good luck for everything“, the message published by Leclerc. In support of the text, the young Ferrari star has published a beautiful photo of an embrace between him and Binotto, testifying to a human relationship which – between ups and downs – still seems to have held up to a particular year like the one just ended.