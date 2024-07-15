Sudden crisis

Ferrari fans and Formula 1 enthusiasts in general are certainly not missing the period of crisis that Charles Leclerc is experiencing. The Monegasque has started to string together a series of poor results just after finally achieving his dream of taking victory in his home GP, in Monte Carlo. In the last four rounds held, the #16 Ferrari driver has collected just 12 points against the 38 of his teammate Carlos Sainz – now 4 points behind him in the standings – and the 58 of Lando Norris, who snatched second place in the championship from the Ferrari driver.

This phase of significant difficulty comes in a very particular period on and off the track for Leclerc and for FerrariThe Maranello team is losing the battle for updates that sees it opposed to McLaren and Mercedes and at the same time awaits with a certain tremor the upcoming arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamiltonhired for 2025. Leclerc for his part renewed his contract with the Prancing Horse this winter practically for life, but in a year he risks finding himself overtaken in the hierarchies from the British superstar himself.

Who leaves and who stays

The rather particular situation that Leclerc is currently experiencing has also been highlighted with perplexity by the 1996 world champion Damon Hill. The former Williams standard-bearer, now a regular guest on the podcast F1 Nationhe defined a “mystery” the Leclerc crisisunderlining how Sainz – despite leaving – is probably able to transmit greater security to the team than the 1997-born driver.

“It’s a mystery to me, why Carlos seems to get out of situations and do more than Charles with what he has – Hill commented – and yet Charles is the one who remains. I don’t understand what’s going on in Ferrari. Leclerc is not getting good support from the team regarding strategy. He seems a bit confused and I don’t understand why. Instead Carlos seems to be taking control of the situation. He imposes himself and says ‘I do so’. Perhaps this gives strategists more confidence, which they don’t have with Charles.“, he concluded.