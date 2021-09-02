There is a lot of curiosity in seeing the balance of power in Zandvoort. For example, what will be the competitiveness of the Ferrari? The Red has limited the damage to Spa-Francorchamps with a double placing with points ‘dropped from above’, but now we need concrete answers on the track. Also because the Monza Grand Prix will arrive on 12 September, and the Temple of Speed ​​could expose Maranello’s difficulties in terms of pure power.

In the Zandvoort paddock, Charles Leclerc he did not lose his balance on the Ferrari weekend, also because the track will be a discovery for everyone, starting from tomorrow. Indeed, the Monegasque knows a large part of the circuit, having raced there in the minor formulas, and believes that the interpretation of curve-3 and curve-14, recently modified points, will have a decisive weight: “Can’t wait to run here. I know this route, apart from the points affected by the latest changes. Either way, it should be an exciting weekend, especially in qualifying. You cannot make mistakes, Zandvoort does not forgive and makes you pay for it at a high price. This is one of my favorite circuits, for sure. I did a few laps on the simulator, trying to figure out what was the best way to interpret Turn 3 and Turn 14, but I don’t think we have any answers on what our performance will be here. It also depends on the performance of others, we have to wait and see, it will be about learning this track as fast as possible and understand which are the best trajectories for turn 3, where we will see different interpretations from the pilots“.

# 16 also gave Kimi a thought Räikkönen, who yesterday announced the withdrawal: “It was sad to discover that he will no longer be in the paddock. Obviously it is part of the history of Formula 1: all the drivers come and go, few leave a mark and Kimi is certainly one of them. He will forever remain a legend of the sport, both on and off the track, his personality has always been special“.