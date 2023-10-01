Leclerc and the never-born love with the Ferrari SF-23

2023 did not bring great satisfaction to Charles Leclerc. Regardless of how the season finale goes, the Monegasque failed to be as competitive as he would have thought and wanted at the start of the season. The SF-23, whose weaknesses were clear from the start according to #16, improved over the course of the year, without however much undermining Red Bull’s supremacy. And in Singapore, in the only opportunity Ferrari had to win, Leclerc was sacrificed to favor the success of Carlos Sainz, who was however faster in every session of the weekend.

Now the Monegasque risks finishing behind his teammate for the second year out of three. The gap of -15, which could have been even greater without some team orders given to Smooth Operator, is explained with a car that has returned to understeering like that of 2021, and which therefore goes in the opposite direction to that desired by Leclerc. However, he never made excuses and in a long interview with The-Race he stated that it should be the pilot who goes towards the attitude and not the other way around.

Leclerc’s words

“Overall, I love having a very strong front end on the car. I’ve always struggled with the rear, certainly too much in some moments at the beginning of the season. But in the end it’s me who prepares the car: it was my choice to have a strong front at the beginning of the year, when perhaps the car wasn’t able to handle it, so I don’t make excuses and I hate making them“, these are the words of the Monegasque. “I know exactly why I made some mistakes, and that’s the most important thing, because you can learn for the rest of the season“.

“Last year we had a very strong and consistent front throughout the year, this year it was more difficult to manage, but we have to adapt. My driving style was good in ideal conditions, but unfortunately conditions always change. In certain cases you have to work more on understeer, which I don’t like and which is not my strong pointbut I had to work on my style to try to adapt it better to this type of set-up, which we need at the moment“.