At the beginning there was only Charles Leclerc at the press conference. There should be the world champion, Max Verstappen, and his partner, Sergio Perez, third classified. They will arrive a little later. And so at first only Charles speaks. The Ferrari driver is present as runner-up, not the role he would have preferred, of course. But still a step forward, and all in all just one step behind the finish line. “I have conflicting feelings about 2022 because, especially if we compare this season to those of 2020 and 2021, the step forward was evident, and it wasn’t obvious. We’ve been competitive, and that’s the positive side. Then there are things to improve. I made a few mistakes, not many, we must not make them again. And then we haven’t always been at 100% and next year we have to be able to be.” Which, however, even after the farewell of Mattia Binotto, does not worry him. “I am confident about the decisions that Benedetto and John (Vigna and Elkann, ed) will take. And also because we did a great job on the simulator. I’m sure we did a good job, starting with Binotto. And I want to thank him. He called me to tell me he was leaving, I respected his decision. He has been an important part of the team since long before he was team principal, and has contributed significantly to several successes. So I wish him the best, from the bottom of my heart.”