Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are often regarded as the best drivers on the grid alongside Max Verstappen. This year, however, both seem to have a difficult situation with the drafts. Both Ferrari and Mercedes will start this year with a further development of last year’s cars. Unfortunately for them, the evolution has not been enough to catch up, let alone overtake Red Bull. In addition, Aston Martin has opted for revolution. And the green team is doing a lot better. So good, in fact, that it can make things quite difficult for Mercedes and Ferrari.

And so there is speculation and sometimes some grumbling. Leclerc requested a meeting with John Elkann. Hamilton was critical of the W14 and said the team should have listened to him more. The logical consequence is that there is also talk about the other options of Max’s two competitors. And yes, if it’s two on two ‘top teams’ why not a seat swap.

Leclerc has been linked with a move to Mercedes for some time. Especially in the sense that Toto Wolff would see him as a potential dream candidate to succeed Hamilton. After all, Verstappen also has a contract with Red Bull until 2028. Leclerc is free after next year and says he has not yet opened talks for a new deal.

Hamilton is out after this year and is reportedly planning a monster deal with Mercedes. He has been driving a Mercedes-tor behind his back his entire F1 career. However, the 38-year-old Briton was linked last week by Martin Brundle with a move to Ferrari. There Lewis could then perform ‘one last trick’ in his illustrious F1 career, by making the team champion again.

So one plus one equals two? Well maybe not. Leclerc has expressed his loyalty to Ferrari at Sky Sports. He talks about media rumors that may aim to destabilize the team:

I hear all kinds of noises from the outside. Maybe they want to destabilize. I wear the red and want to win with this team. Charles Leclerc, is true to red

Whose deed. Do you believe Leclerc, or do you still think there is a chance that after two more seasons he suddenly thinks differently about Fezza? And what will Hamilton do? Maybe a call to Lawrence to replace his son? Let us know in the comments!

