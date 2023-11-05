The Brazilian GP for Charles Leclerc ends before it begins. The Monegasque Ferrari driver does not take part in the race on the Interlagos track due to an accident that occurred on the formation lap. Leclerc crashed into the guards, breaking the wing of the car. “Why am I so unlucky?”, the 26-year-old Monegasque told the radio team. Leclerc would start from second position, on the front row next to Dutchman Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

The accident did not occur due to an error by the Cavallino driver but due to a problem with the single-seater’s hydraulic system. “I can’t say what happened. I lost the hydraulics in the steering wheel and the rear tires blocked: I couldn’t do anything anymore. I’m sorry, it hurts a bit. Maybe a trip to Lourdes would help,” Leclerc told Sky Sports. “After the red flag we thought about restarting to finish the race but they didn’t allow us to do so”, adds the 26-year-old from Monaco, who would have liked to take advantage of an interruption in the GP due to another accident: permission was denied.