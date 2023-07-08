Leclerc embittered by radio

“The car was for pole position today, I pushed too much”. So on the radio Charles Leclerc immediately commented on the fourth position obtained at the end of Qualifying for the British Grand Prix, a disappointing result which must, however, be seen in an unexpected scenario which saw the McLarens enter second and third position with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at shoulders of Max Verstappen.

Qualification with positive aspects

Charles Leclerc did not however forget to contemplate what worked on a very hectic Saturday which saw, for example, the Ferrari drivers go out in Q1 on intermediate tires and then immediately switch to dry ones without wasting time in signing a time with the intermediates. Compared to Canada Leclerc – as well as Sainz – was immediately heard from the Ferrari wall.

“I played everything in the last sector – Leclerc’s analysis to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – the approach I took was paying off right down to the last sector and into other corners. In these conditions it is difficult, because as soon as you go over the limit you lose a lot. Even in turns 6-7 I think I struggled, but there are still positive sides. In the conditions of Q1 and Q2, which are the ones where I suffered and which didn’t guarantee good results in the last rounds, I worked hard and I’m happy with the steps taken. That’s not to say I’m still at the level I want to be, but it’s already much better and I felt more comfortable. In Q3 sometimes it’s good and other times a little less, today a little less, but I gave everything. The McLarens are really strong, we’ll see the race pace, but I’m definitely surprised by Norris and Piastri today. The goal for the race is to reach at least 2nd place, we know that Mercedes is very strong in terms of race pace, there are question marks on McLaren, also because we didn’t expect them to be so fast in qualifying. In FP1 I had a good feeling, in FP2 I didn’t lap, but I was struggling more, so I don’t have the answers yet”.