Leclerc, a frustrating 2022

It should have been the year of his affirmation, instead for Charles Leclerc 2022 was an illusion that lasted three grands prix. Starting from Imola, Red Bull made a leap in performance that Ferrari was unable to match. And, also seeing the comeback of their opponents, in Maranello they weren’t able to react, resulting in clear confusion at various key moments of the year.

Mattia’s “little finger”. Binotto at Silverstone, the brainy strategy of the Hungaroring, the totally wrong one of Monte Carlo, not to mention the gaffe at the end of the Spa GP and in Interlagos qualifying: many, too many episodes that marked Leclerc’s 2022 and compromised his working relationship with the old team principal. And now that Binotto has packed his bags, the Monegasque feels a different climate within the team and above all perceives more clarity in the directives to follow in the race.

Leclerc’s words

According to Leclerc, the arrival of Vasseur brought that order which was missing from the low wall: “The media don’t know all aspects of how the relationship with Xavi works (Marcos, the track engineer of #16, nda). Journalists don’t know the way it had to work, especially last year“, these are the words of the Ferrari driver a The Team.

“Yes, that’s right, there have been difficult situations in the past, but it was just about communication. Fred Vasseur changed this way of working“, continued Leclerc, who then sent another dig at the former Ferrari team principal. “Last year, when Xavi spoke to me, there might have been 40 people talking into his headphones. You can understand his difficulties in these conditions“.