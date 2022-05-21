The sixth qualifying of the 2022 season, on the Catalan circuit of Montmelò, was once again conquered by Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque Ferrari, after a spin in the first attempt, pulled out of the cylinder yet another phenomenal lap managing to overtake his closest rival in the championship by three tenths. Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Dutchman had to abort his final timed lap due to a sudden loss of power. Third place for the local idol, Carlos Sainz, which preceded George Russell’s Mercedes. Naomi Schiff interviewed the top three.

Charles Leclerc (1st, Ferrari): “The session was very difficult, in Q3 I made a mistake in the first attempt. Obviously then I only had one lap, but it went pretty well. I had some scares in the lap, but I managed to do everything perfectly. I am very happy with the pole, the car was fantastic. I’m really happy. Victory from pole? Yes, I am in a strong position from the start. But in the last two races we have struggled with the tires compared to Red Bull. Max is then immediately behind me. If we don’t manage the tires well we will lose the victory. We have to understand the situation well and try to do well tomorrow. We hope to be able to double Carlos and I, it would be wonderful for the team. We will certainly give everything for this“.

Max Verstappen (2nd, Red Bull): “Power problem? It’s hard to say if it cost me pole. I certainly couldn’t make the attempt. I have lost power. I had the DRS but I couldn’t push. Too bad, but starting from the front row is still a good result. Sure, I wanted to make the last attempt. In the last few races we were doing very well in tire management. Tomorrow it will be very hot for everyone and on this track it will be difficult to overtake. But let’s hope our car is gentler on the tires. Saying it now is difficult“.

Carlos Sainz (3rd, Ferrari): “The weekend has been difficult so far. The conditions were not easy, due to the heat and the wind. But we managed to do a decent lap that will allow us to fight tomorrow. The key will be the start, together with tire management. Then we will see, but the starting position is good. Tomorrow everything is possible, we will certainly try and give our best. It wasn’t an ideal qualifying because I didn’t do a good lap on a used tire. I will miss a new tire tomorrow, but anything can happen“.