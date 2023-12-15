by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Leclerc's optimism

Charles Leclerc is not only a Ferrari driver, but he is also a passionate fan. The Monegasque grew up with the myth of the Cavallino, and it can be said that in 2019 he made his dream come true. Five seasons later he has still not managed to fulfill his second great wish: the greatest for an F1 driver, that of becoming world champion.

“Winning the title with Ferrari is the dream of my life“, #16 said recently. A dream that could risk remaining a dream if Ferrari doesn't get closer to Red Bull. But, according to the Monegasque, the improvements seen in 2023 are the prelude to an approach that will take the Cavallino to the top of the world in the medium term.

Leclerc's words

“The best moments of a year are usually the victories. Of course a pole position is a great feeling, but I have already achieved 23 in my career. However, already on Saturday I knew that Sunday would be much more difficult. That's why pole positions are no longer a real highlight. This year the best thing was to have contributed to understanding the machine and transforming it in a direction that will bring us back to success in the medium term“, these are the words of Leclerc ad Auto Motor und Sport.

Leclerc then praised the team for their fighting spirit in difficult times, something that had not been seen in the past: “Somehow I was reminded of 2020. After a good 2019, the year in which I got my first victories, I wanted more, and then came that setback. From that time we learned that it is extremely important not to lose motivation when things aren't going well. The team's response this year has been incredible and very different from 2020. Nobody gave up. There is a much greater desire to change something during the season. Having understood our weaknesses step by step, the factory committed to completing some upgrades first, perhaps improving something this year. We made some progress, but it wasn't enough to reduce Red Bull's lead. To achieve this, it would have been necessary to change other things on the car, which unfortunately is not possible to do during the season“.