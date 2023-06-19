At the Cavallino there is satisfaction for the fourth and fifth place with good race pace. Charles: “Since Friday the feeling was valid, now we have to continue from this base”. The team principal: “We’re waiting for confirmation, but we figured out what was wrong from Spain”

– Montreal (Canada)

There Ferrari find your smile. The Canadian GP goes on file with a fourth and a fifth place of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who have been watching Red Bull and Mercedes much more closely. A Red Bull, that of Perez, was also put behind thanks to a finally convincing race pace. In short, what was learned in Spain and the changes made gave speed to the SF-23, which was able to manage the tires much better in the race, the medium and hard ones. Definitely a step forward which obviously will now have to be confirmed in the next races, starting with Austria in two weeks' time.

speak leclerc — Leclerc is happy: “We’re happy, but it’s also true that Canada is a very specific track – the Monegasque told Sky Sport – since Friday I felt good in terms of sensations. It’s a shame about qualifying but it’s useless to talk about it. Today is It was a positive day, the race pace and the strategy were good, now the goal is to improve from this point. This is definitely the best Ferrari since the start of the season.”

speak sainz — Carlos Sainz Jr he is equally happy: “I had a problem with the clutch that touched my leg and made me lose some time. I had it two-three times – he said – with the medium I was very strong, with the hard c “There was less grip and the car moved a little more. But I’m honestly happy with today’s pace.”

The team principal smiles too Fred Vasseur: "We had a good day – said the team principal – we had a good race. Since Friday we've been in good shape, right from the start of practice, both on the flying lap and in the race situation. Yesterday we closed practice at 10th 30th and 11th place but today we made a good comeback, the pace is good, the strategy is good to be able to push. In the last 30 laps we had the same pace as Alonso and Hamilton. Any regrets about qualifying? I have no regrets about the qualifying but we have to correct the mistakes we made. From an Austrian point of view, we hope to be in good condition there too. From Barcelona onwards, step by step, we understood what was wrong. We await confirmation on other tracks. On several occasions the curbs make the difference Now let's focus on the next GP, let's put everything together and see how it goes".