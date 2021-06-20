That the Paul Ricard track would represent a complicated challenge for Ferrari was well known, but leaving France without a single point is a result that not even the most pessimistic would have imagined.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc competed in a painful grand prix, and finished the round at Le Castellet in eleventh and fifteenth position respectively.

Especially the Monegasque today appeared unrecognizable. Already at the beginning of the weekend Charles had never been at the same level of performance as his teammate, but the fatigue seen today in the race has brought back to memory the ghosts of 2020.

Charles immediately suffered from a high degree of degradation in the medium-sized Pirelli, and was the first driver to open the pit stop waltz by immediately switching to hard tires. Even with the harder compounds, however, Leclerc was unable to be incisive and the team thus tried to patch up the strategy with Sainz by calling Charles to the pit for a second stop.

Despite the medium tires used, the situation did not change and Leclerc completed the race outside the points area, also suffering the shame of dubbing.

“Today was a very difficult race. Now it’s up to us to analyze and understand why we have worked so hard. Both Carlos and I have struggled a lot ”.

Leclerc explained how the biggest problem today was the high tire consumption. If yesterday, in qualifying, it was understeer that slowed the Monegasque, in the race the problems of excessive wear already manifested during the three days of testing in Bahrain were revisited.

“We tried a different strategy by mounting the averages and trying to do something different, but even working on the throttles and changing the settings I could not solve the problems. We wore the tires too quickly ”.

Will the Scuderia technicians be able to make the SF21 shine again as in the last two outings in Munich and Baku? Leclerc was pessimistic about it.

“I don’t think this tire wear problem will be resolvable in the short term. It is our handicap that has been amplified at Paul Ricard, but we have really struggled ”.

Charles hopes that in Maranello they will be able to understand the reason for this excessive consumption. Finding the key to resolving this deficit will also be fundamental in 2022 perspective.

“It will take some time, but we need to understand what is slowing us down to get a good start next season.”