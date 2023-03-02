Among the protagonists of the press conference to present the Bahrain Grand Prix which will start tomorrow at 12:30 Italian time with the first free practice session there was also Charles Leclerc, the reigning vice-champion Ferrari driver after finishing 2022 with three victories to his credit and second place snatched from Sergio Perez in the last act of the season in Abu Dhabi. His words are below

“Can Ferrari improve? That is certainly the goal. They got off to a very strong start, Red Bull and Max did some great testing, as such it’s hard to quantify how far ahead they are, but they seem a little ahead of us, so we have some work to do, but it’s only the beginning. the goal is to improve by one position compared to last year”.

Ferrari SF-23 with margin

“I don’t mean to say how much we showed our potential in testing, we didn’t show everything, but Red Bull didn’t show everything either, I don’t think anyone has given their full potential. We will see it in Qualifying. It’s hard to know exactly where we stand, but the global picture tells me we’re a little behind.”

Winning the first race doesn’t count

“Winning the first race as we have seen is not everything, the developments over the course of the season are just as important, indeed, more important. In any case, I think it was a very positive test because we did a lot of laps, we didn’t have any reliability problems and we did all the tests we wanted to do. All the checks that needed to be carried out on the car were carried out, so they were positive tests, but we have to wait to understand exactly our level compared to that of the others”.