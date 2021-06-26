Hypothesizing a Ferrari fighting for pole at the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix, in light of what we saw in the three free practice sessions, would have been difficult. And the results confirmed the predictions, with Charles Leclerc closing qualifying with the seventh time, +0.631 thousandths from Max Verstappen’s RB16B, author of the best time trial.

The Monegasque, once in the Parc Fermé, tries to offer an explanation for what he has conquered on the track. “What is strange is that we lose to others at DRS open. Without DRS we are not far from the others: if we manage to break away from the DRS zone, we can do well,” admits Charles candidly.

Analyzing his qualifications, Leclerc confirms that he did his best, closing a clean lap. But, it simply could not be achieved more. “You can always do better, but we didn’t have enough potential to go get Gasly – author of the sixth fastest time, ed.”

“I’m happy with my lap, I made no mistakes. Yesterday we did a lot of long runs, concentrating on race pace hoping they can help us understand the tires. Yesterday we were strong enough, we hope to have the same performance in the race.”

With the weather threatening rain ahead of tomorrow’s race, Leclerc hopes to find the sun for obvious reasons that he explains himself. “Let’s hope it doesn’t rain: after the difficult race at Paul Ricard I would like a clean race to better understand the behavior of the tires and thus collect more data”, concludes the Monegasque.