Ferrari, Leclerc wants victory

Charles Leclerc believes it. After the pole position achieved yesterday, the Monegasque missed confirmation in the Sprint Shootout in Austin by just 55 thousandths, but that’s enough to show him how the SF-23 can at least fight for something important between today and tomorrow.

It is difficult to say whether Ferrari could pose a serious threat to Max Verstappen, especially in the Grand Prix, because the Sprint format did not allow us to detect great indications from the race pace. Always starting from the front row, however, will give Leclerc the motivation to attack and look for that first place that has been missing for over a year. Already in the post-Sprint Shootout statements, the #16 showed himself to be very confident.

Leclerc’s words

“The car was exactly the same as yesterday, the conditions have changed. We had to adapt very quickly, but overall it was a positive qualification. Clearly it’s disappointing not to be on pole for today’s Sprint, but 2nd place isn’t bad at this track“, these are the words of the Monegasque a Sky Sports F1. “I will do everything to try to overtake Max in Turn 1. The grip seems pretty good for someone starting from 2nd place looking back, and I hope that hasn’t changed for this year“.

“Let’s hope he can overtake Max today and then get a clean start tomorrow. Max has always been very strong, and he was yesterday too“, he concluded. “He ran wide but was very close to me, today he had more pace than me for a bit throughout qualifying, but overall we are close and it is enough to fight with him, even though we know that Red Bull’s main strength is its race pace. I’m sure I’ll have to follow them a bit“.