Leclerc and the Hungaroring

In his Formula 1 career, theHungaroring represents one of the circuits that has never ‘welcomed’ Charles Leclerc on the podium. In the best of cases, the Monegasque of Ferrari finished 4th in 2019, in his first year with the Maranello team, but the hope of obtaining a better result could materialize in this year’s edition. Without specifying the objective in detail, it was Leclerc himself who expressed a certain degree of optimism in view of the upcoming weekend during the usual pre-weekend meeting with the media.

A circuit favorable to Ferrari

The conditions that could favor a redemption of Ferrari, especially after the colorless performance at Silverstone, are mainly related to the characteristics of the Hungaroring: “On paper this track seems more suitable for us than Silverstone – commented the number 16 – although there will be some very hot conditions and tire degradation will be very important. As a result we will have to prepare well for Sunday’s race to come very difficult for tire wear, but in terms of track characteristics it will be better than Silverstone. Last year Pirelli brought the C2, C3, C4, this year the C3, C4, C5. Last year I hated the C2, so we won’t have this compound here.”

The opinion on the format of the qualifications

Moreover, in Hungary will debut the new qualification format which involves the use of a single rubber compound per session; from Q1 with the hards up to Q3 with the softs, passing through Q2 in the middle to be carried out with medium tyres: “This is a huge changebecause between Q1, Q2, Q3 and the match we will have 11 sets compared to 13 before – he added – there are a lot more options, and it will be interesting to see which one each team chooses, but I imagine there will be different choices. Moreover, it will also bring changes from free practice, and it will be interesting to see what happens during Q1. We’re not used to riding with a hard tire in qualifying, and it could lead to some surprises. It is said that the teams that usually manage to pass without particular problems in Q2 can reach this goal with relative simplicity. This will be a curious aspect, but I don’t know what to expect honestly ”.

The second part of the worldwide useful for 2024

Also on the occasion of the Hungarian GP, ​​thanks to the expected updates, the Red Bull she is seen as the main candidate for victory, as admitted by Leclerc himself, who however does not want to give up also to collect important and useful data in anticipation of the next world championship: “Trying to get the Red Bulls back this year, with what they’re showing on the track, I don’t want to say it’s impossible, but it’s very difficult at this point in the season – He admitted – we still have to figure out what our weaknesses are this year. We have a very clear blueprint of where we need to work, and we will have new pieces throughout the year that we are working on. At that point we will focus on 2024 with the hope of having a car that will allow us to win and the championship. McLaren also did a great job over the last weekend, and joined a team group made up of Mercedes, Aston Martin and us. On the one hand this growth has been interesting, but on the other it pushes us to take one more step to be ahead of them”.