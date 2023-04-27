The Cavallino rider: “The start was a disaster, but I believe in the car. The exits? A restructuring is underway, but I believe in Vasseur and what he has in mind”

– Baku (Azerbaijan)

A beginning that does not hesitate to define “a disaster”, however, has not taken away a Charles Leclerc trust in Ferrari, “the project on which I am totally focused, which I blindly trust and which I am confident”. F1 is back on track in Baku and the Monegasque, disappointed so far after three races in which he has collected only 6 points, is one of the most talked about drivers of the moment. It’s no secret that Charles isn’t happy with Ferrari’s current competitive situation and the news coming from Maranello, especially the departures of men like David Sanchez and Laurent Mekies, only increase the uncertainty.

we reset — However, Leclerc does not lose optimism and, as reported by the British site Autosport, shows itself positive: “Worried? Well, let’s be honest, if we talk about the track, the performance of the first part of the season is not what we wanted, the first three races were a disaster for me. But in these three weeks of stop it was nice to reset, look at the details where we can optimize our package. Then off the track, of course, there’s a team restructuring going on. We had a great relationship with Laurent. But we all understand that this opportunity is right to take, as it is a really good opportunity for him. But the team is more than one person. And yes, I’m very hopeful for the future with what Fred (Vasseur; ed) has in mind”. See also Samp in Ponte di Legno: the Giampaolista dictionary reopened

complete trust — Leclerc said he has complete faith in what Vasseur has planned to change the fortunes of Ferrari: “Fred has been open about what he wants to achieve and how he wants to achieve it. This gives me confidence probably more than ever. So I’m optimistic.” The Monegasque denied having ongoing talks with other teams, such as Mercedes: “No, I haven’t talked to them, not for the moment. For now, I’m completely focused on the project I’m in today: which is Ferrari. As I said, I trust blindly and I am hopeful for the future. Then we’ll see.”

performance — “The step forward that needs to be made is really important – he said again – we are aware of it and I am the first one. But if I have to single out a team capable of doing it, that’s Ferrari. I know what’s going on inside and what we’re trying to achieve, and I’m confident.” See also Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal: LIVE, follow the Roland Garros match