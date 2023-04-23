According to a quality publication, Leclerc wants to get rid of Sainz as a teammate at Ferrari.

One of the most important things in Formula 1 if you want to be successful as a driver is to influence who your teammate is. Sometimes it might be useful if there is a good driver ‘in the other car’, especially if the relationship is good. Think of a scenario like with Mercedes last year. If the car does not go for a meter, it is nice if both drivers can contribute to positive development.

Usually, however, drivers secretly just want to have Gaston Mazzacane as a teammate. In that case, they never have to worry about being defeated in qualifying or in the races. Ultimately, your performance against your teammate is the most important measure of how well you do as a driver. An additional advantage: if you are clearly the better of the two, the team will automatically support you. This creates a situation that reinforces itself.

The examples of teammates where the pressure becomes so high that the relationship goes completely awry are, unsurprisingly, legion. Pironi and Villeneuve, Mansell and Piquet, Prost and Senna, Alonso and Hamilton, all these feuds are now part of F1 folklore. It is not for nothing that Prost forced Williams in 1993 that anyone except Senna could become his teammate. It is not for nothing that Hamilton often praises Kovalainen and Bottas as the best teammates he has had. LH44 had it a lot easier against them than against Alonso, Button and Rosberg.

According to El Nacional, the relationship between the two drivers at Ferrari is now next to go to grandma. The Spanish quality publication even talks about a “civil war”, with Leclerc trying to work Sainz outside. The Monegask would already have his doubts about Sainz’s collegiality and in Australia these doubts have flared up again.

Leclerc hoped in Q3 a tow to get from Sainz, but he didn’t get it. Instead, the Spaniard just got in his way a bit. Leclerc cynically said over the radio afterwards that it was “very nice to get a tow from Sainz between Turns 3 and 4, because it’s always nice to be nice and close together there.” As you can see in the picture below, it definitely isn’t.

A somewhat delayed sluggish ‘copy’ followed the message, which otherwise went largely unnoticed. However, according to El Nacional, there is more going on and the relationship between the two is tense. Both are still under contract with Ferrari until 2024. At the race in England last year, Sainz also refused to play team play when Ferrari once again screwed up Leclerc’s strategy. Instead of acting as a buffer for the Monegask on the restart behind the safety car, Sainz quickly passed his teammate and won his first race. P4 remained for Leclerc.

Of the two Ferrari drivers, Leclerc is generally seen as the greatest talent. However, the three years older Sainz is usually pretty close to the Monegask. Moreover, he is often more handy with strategic calls. In spite of the overspeed from Leclerc, Sainz managed to collect more points than LEC in 2021. The Spaniard can often collect maximum points from a sub-optimal situation. The Monegask floats to the top when the car is really good and can then bring just a little extra.

There have only been three races, but so far we see that happening again this year. The SF23 is broken, ‘so’ Sainz is ahead of Leclerc in the championship with 20 points versus 6 points. This may also be the reason why Sainz was so affected by his penalty after the race in Melbourne. With P3 or with P4 he already had a real buffer against Leclerc in the points.

It is clear that Ferrari is an old-fashioned mess again. Team boss Vasseur fights with CEO Benedetto Vigna over who is in charge of the team. In the background, Agnelli scion John Elkann is still above it. The car doesn’t go for a meter. And now there is also resentment between the drivers. Now that both drivers have recently been linked to other teams (Sainz to Audi, Leclerc to Mercedes), the question is how to proceed. In principle, both have indicated that driving for Ferrari is their absolute dream. But how long that will last if the team seems to be falling further and further back rather than making progress is always the question in F1.

This article “Leclerc wants to work Sainz out at Ferrari” first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

