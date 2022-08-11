‘Vroom vroom on the sea’: like this Charles Leclerc on Instagram commented on the shots that see him on board the ‘Sedici’, the new yacht that represents a significant leap in quality compared to the previous boat. After the victory in the Italian Grand Prix in Monza in 2019, in fact, the Ferrari driver gave himself a Dolceriva 48 baptized with the name of the Brianza circuit, the scene of the Monegasque’s second career victory in F1.

Most likely the affirmation in Brianza is the one that has remained most impressed in his heart until now since it has sent in raptures over 90 thousand spectators who crowded the temple of speed a few days after Leclerc’s success in Spa in Belgium, the first in his career in the Circus in the aftermath of the tragedy that had as protagonist a friend of his, Anthoine Hubert, who died the day before on the occasion of the F2 race in a carom at Eau Rogue.

Leclerc now has the ‘Sedici’, a Riva 66 Ribelle of over twenty meters capable of accommodating up to 12 people. The boat is equipped with a double 1550 horsepower engine produced by Man which guarantees a cruising speed of 33 knots (61 km / h) with maximum peaks of 37 (68.5 km / h). The Ferrari driver is making stops off Corsica and Sardinia (a destination also chosen by Toto Wolff and Stefano Domenicali, with Flavio Briatore’s companions) in the company of his girlfriend Charlotte Siné.

Leclerc starting from the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa will have to try to comeback 80 points to Max Verstappen in the run-up to the drivers’ title, a titanic undertaking also because in the circuit that winds through the Ardennes forest it will have to start from the back of the starting grid since to introduce the innovations to the electric motor (components on which you can work until 1 September before the definitive freezing of the development of the current power units) will introduce motors beyond the 3 allowed by the regulation – it has already reached 5 – thus incurring five penalty positions for each new component introduced.