The perfectionist

The Las Vegas night, for the moment, belongs to Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque from Ferrari, after making a loud statement in free practice, took the lead pole position of authority, beating Carlos Sainz’s sister car by four cents and above all by about four tenths his main opponent (given Sainz’s grid penalty), that is Max Verstappen. A special result, which for the red #16 is worth the 23rd pole of his career, even the eighth on a city track after the three in Baku and the two in Monaco and Singapore. The close walls are truly the bread and butter of the Principality’s class of ’97.

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 However, Leclerc took on the role of the absolute perfectionist, pointing out that he didn’t complete a perfect lap at the decisive moment of the session. Despite this, however, the best time in Q3 did not escape him: “I didn’t have high expectations, but… I knew that on street circuits you can make more of a differenceto – commented Leclerc, with a hint of pride – on that I was fully motivated to show this and I showed it until Q2. I’m a bit disappointed about Q3, because I didn’t do the lap I wanted. I made a lot of mistakes and both laps were bad. In Q2, however, I did my best laps in F1.”.

All-in for the win

“I wouldn’t change anything – added the Ferrari driver, more aggressive than ever this weekend – but I would have liked to do the same thing in Q3, also because I would have improved a lot with the evolution of the track, but I didn’t put everything together. In PL1 and PL2 we started with little grip, but then we unload the car by increasing grip, which is often done in city races.”.

As underlined by Verstappen, too Leclerc is convinced that the race will be played on strategies: “This weekend we didn’t do badly in terms of tire management – he underlined – Therefore I hope to finally convert pole into victory. There is never any certainty, but I have faith that I can achieve a great result, which for me only means victory. I will do everything to win tomorrow. Tire management will be very important and there will be no doubt that Max and Red Bull will be very strong. We will have to be on the ball. I’m fine on starts, except in one race that I don’t remember where I didn’t have the best start of my life. But I hope to be able to do it tomorrow and I will work for this too”.