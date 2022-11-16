“To be the best, you have to beat the best” is a saying of American origin which, however, has often found confirmation in Formula 1. Perhaps one cannot say that Sebastian Vettel was the best driver in 2019, when Charles Leclerc arrived at Ferrari. Certainly, however, the German was the point of reference for the 25-year-old and for an entire generation of drivers, considering his successes at Red Bull from 2010 to 2013.

Even in the context of a difficult coexistence, at times angular because they are still two competing animals, Vettel helped the Monegasque get into Ferrari and to understand his environment and his own needs. And if today the fans of the Reds appreciate a more mature and less exuberant Charles than at the beginning, it is also thanks to the four-time world champion. Who set the example in terms of driving only, but also in daily work.

Leclerc and Vettel will share the track for the last time on Sunday. In fact, the German will say goodbye to the Circus after 299 grand prix, and Charles shared his feelings about it: “We still text each other. I think everyone will miss him, because Seb is a very, very nice person to be a Formula 1 driver. He’s a really genuine person for sure the biggest worker in the paddock“, these are his words to RacingNews365. “When I moved from Formula 2 to Alfa Romeo and then to Ferrari, I arrived as a team in the morning and he had already been up for an hour and a half! I took a little from him, because now I arrive early and leave late. At first there were always little details that I didn’t take care of: but he did, and they made all the difference. So there are many things I learned from him, especially when I was very young, and having him beside me as a companion it helped me a lot“.