Enough boredom

The hope of all Formula 1 fans is that the 2024 season will prove more competitive and uncertain than the one that ended last November in Abu Dhabi, in which Red Bull and Max Verstappen have had good and bad weather, winning 21 out of 22 GPs, with the Dutchman triumphing in 19 events. A total hegemony that weighs heavily on opponents, in particular on those who, despite their undoubted talent, risk being eclipsed by the Verstappen-Red Bull duo.

Among these there is of course Charles Leclerc, a contemporary of Verstappen and who grew up with him in karting. At the beginning of the 2022 season, the Monegasque had proposed himself as the main antagonist of the world champion, but then Ferrari's decline in performance and numerous strategic errors by the team had cut him out of the team upon returning from the summer break. This year, however, Leclerc has never been able to challenge his Orange rival on equal terms.

Max against Charles, Steiner's hope

Among the Monegasque's 'fans' there is also the Haas team principal, Gunther Steinerwhich in 2016 marked the first time for Leclerc in a weekend, when the Monegasque took to the track in PL1 at Silverstone. “I think that next year someone will challenge Red Bull and Max, I think the fight will be closer”commented the manager from Bolzano to the microphones of Sky Sports F1.

Steiner's 'support' for Leclerc is obviously also linked to personal gain, given that his Haas is powered by Ferrari: “I don't know exactly who Max will challenge, but I hope Charles succeeds him as champion, because that would mean that they have a good package and, at the same time, we will have a good one too. We're a little selfish.”joked Steiner, fresh from a disastrous season for the team, which finished last among the Constructors.