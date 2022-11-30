If it were a graph, the 2022 Formula 1 season could be summarized in two curves – one increasing and one decreasing – which start from the same point on the x-axis and are destined to meet. Charles’s Leclerc and Max Verstappen, in fact, they met in the middle of the season, when in many races Ferrari and Red Bull “bouled” superiority depending on the circuit. At the beginning of the season, however, the dominance of the Reds was not in question. Also due to the reliability problems of the RB18, Leclerc had accumulated a great advantage over Verstappen (+46 after Melbourne) only to then progressively give ground after errors of various kinds and the return of Red Bull, which then exploded in full force starting from Hungary, 13th race of the year.

According to Leclerc, this dynamic prevented the 2022 World Cup from being “battled” like 2021: “Max and I know each other very well. We come from the same generation, but I don’t think that’s why things have been calmer between us“, said the Monegasque ad Auto Motor und Sport. “I think the difference between this year’s season and last year’s was the moments where we entered the battle. Our battles were at the beginning of the year. Then, either I had a big lead in the championship or Max was well ahead, and then you don’t take so many risks. It’s more about the nature of the league. If we fight to the end in 2023, I believe the battle will be tougher“.

In short, the hard duels would only be postponed. Many times observers have noted how the chivalry of Sakhir and Gedda would not last long: the nature of the rivalry is seen when the points weigh for the title. A sensation that Leclerc would like to experience very soon, after a 2022 in which – by his own admission – he was deluded by the initial speed of the F1-75.