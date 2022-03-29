The most curious and singular moment of the challenge for the 1st place between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in the Saudi Arabian GP it occurred at the detachment of the Curve 27, the last one before the final straight. In that stretch, in which the cars arrive from another straight with the DRS open, the two drivers played cunning not to face the curve as a leader, so as not to risk subsequently losing the position just gained on the pursuer. , in turn favored by the long DRS zone located on the finish line straight. To do this, both the Ferrari driver and the reigning champion voluntarily slowed down to give up priority, so as to be more likely to start the next lap in front of everyone.

A move, therefore carried out at the same time, which initially made people smile, but which was not entirely liked by the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. More than for the behavior of the drivers per se, the English manager has focused on the assignment of DRS areaswith the position at that point of the Jeddah runway that could favor other similar maneuvers: “The DRS is so powerful that it has been seen as a sort of ‘cat vs mouse ‘among the pilots – commented – where everyone wanted to brake more than they should and then accelerate after the corner. Consequently, I think maybe we should be looking at where the DRS detection zone is for years to come, just for avoid similar situations in the future“. A consideration made also on the basis of the recent episode at the end of 2021, in which Verstappen braked in that stretch, taking Lewis Hamilton by surprise, who had no way of avoiding the rear-end collision.

Yet, the very same Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff – in that case, the author of the famous angry reaction with the launch of his headphones – does not disdain this game of strategies that emerged between the two pilots in the recent test in Jeddah, being part of the show that the Circus had desired with the new world championship: “Personally I like it – admitted the Austrian manager as reported by racefans.net – and I think the cars delivered what F1 hoped for, great overtaking with a powerful, show-guaranteed DRS. I think it’s exciting to see ”.