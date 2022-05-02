It took a few seasons of adjustment, especially due to the long Mercedes domination and the difficulties experienced in recent years by Ferrari, but finally the Formula 1 public is having the opportunity to witness a duel for the top of the standings involving the two most appreciated and discussed pilots of the ‘new generation’: Max Verstappen And Charles Leclerc. The Dutch of Red Bull, reigning world champion, has already experienced last season the emotions of a challenge carried out week after week for the conquest of the championship. In that case, however, his rival was Lewis Hamilton, in a generational confrontation that had highlighted the enormous differences in character and approach between the ‘old’ lion and the new F1 star.

This time, however, the type of challenge is completely different, as two riders born just two weeks apart are compared. Leclerc and Verstappen chose very different paths to land in F1: the Monegasque followed the ‘classic’ process made up of F3 and F2, while the Dutchman skipped the intermediate stages, landing in the Circus as a minor after just one year spent behind the wheel of single-seater cars. As is known, however, the two have a past of common rivalry in karts. At the time, mutual dislike was evident, but over time, relations have definitely smoothed out. Now the # 16 and the # 33 often chat with each other before and after the GPs and not even the world champion is changing this habit.

The same team principal of Red Bull, Christian Horner, who in 2021 had never been particularly tender towards Lewis Hamilton, instead wanted to highlight how the human dynamic between the reigning world champion and the current world leader is very different. “They grew up racing against each other in karting and know each other very well – said the head of the Red Bull team on the sidelines of the Imola weekend – they come from the same generation and there is genuine respect between the two of them. But for sure they will be super competitive in Miami. And I think it will be like this throughout the season“.