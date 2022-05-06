The week that brought teams and drivers closer to the first Miami Grand Prix it was experienced in an atmosphere of total spectacle and celebrations of all kinds, in pure style of the symbolic city of Florida and of the American show. However, after the party is over, it’s time to hit the track and get serious again. It starts again from the aftermath of the Emilia-Romagna GP and from the victory of Max Verstappenwith the Dutchman approaching the top of the standings occupied by his rival Charles Leclercwith which, in the opening bars of this season, an authentic dualism has broken out.

The Red Bull driver also boasts the number 1 printed on his front nose, as if to remember the victory over another challenge to the death with Lewis Hamilton, this time dating back to 2021. In this way, the question arises almost spontaneously: will the aggressive duel with the Englishman experience an authentic replay this year between Verstappen and Leclerc? A question answered by a former driver of the caliber of David Coulthard51 Scotsman present in Miami for an advertising event: “It could suddenly burst – admitted in an interview with the Spanish newspaper AS – but the battle between Max and Lewis it was different, has become negative. There was respect, but they didn’t know each other as well as Max and Charles, who know each other from karting; it is a battle of the same generation. Lewis is from a previous generation, and there is this difference between him and Max that has emerged in the way they fought. With Leclerc and Verstappen there is respect, as well as a certain ‘friendship’, at least for the moment. But you can’t fight hard without making someone angry at some point ”.

A battle that gave spectacle in the first four races of the current world championship, waiting for the one in Miami to generate the fifth round of the year and carry on not only a fight between the two riders, but also between the teams they represent: “Ferrari came out of the ‘blocks’ very strong, just as Leclerc offered Schumacher-style performances – Coulthard added, evaluating the first GPs of the year – so I thought the championship was going one way, at least until we got to Imola. Max won, while Charles made a mistake under pressure; something we have seen in the past that even Max did when he was younger. I think it’s not just a battle only between the two teams at the level of updates, but it is also a psychological challenge between these two pilots“.