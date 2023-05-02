Leclerc and Vasseur, the combination of the present and the future

He had it and wanted it in Alfa Romeo, and now he has found it again in Ferrari, much more mature but dreamy as usual. Frederic Vasseur he knows Charles well Leclerc and knows how to take full advantage of its potential. The Frenchman considers the #16 a pillar of Ferrari, the driver around which to build the winning project, beyond the chatter about the contract which expires at the end of 2024 and which, until the renewal is signed, are destined to regenerate.

Leclerc trusts Vasseur: he knows that he has inherited a complex situation, which cannot be solved by changing one or two people within the team. It takes patience, development and trust. In his latest statements, the Monegasque revealed that he can wait for Ferrari also because the former Alfa Romeo team principal is in charge of operations on the track.

Leclerc’s words

“Fred has a good medium to long term vision for the team. I have no doubts that he is the one who can bring Ferrari back to the top“, these are his words to Bild. “He has demonstrated in his previous assignments that he knows what steps to take to be successful. He has a good eye for what could work even better in individual departments. He is constantly analyzing things and putting them to the test“.

The pressure

The Monegasque then spoke of the little pressure he feels driving the Ferrari: “Thanks to motorsport, I’m used to it. I need some pressure before I get in the car. But when I wear the helmet, this pressure disappears. It’s not that I’m always super relaxed, I always want to be the fastest. That’s why sometimes I’m not so good in pre-season testing: I need the competition, the pressure, to get the last bit out of the car“, continued Leclerc. “There is always pressure in F1, especially at Ferrari. It’s a special team with very special fans. They have an endless passion for the team. The feeling of victory, the love you get from the fans, is incredible. In difficult times, pressure can’t be an excuse, we have to be able to deal with it. Michael Schumacher and Jean Todt also came under immense pressurebut they still won five World Cups in a row, so we can’t complain“.