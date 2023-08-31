Union of intentions

In the world of football it is often stressed, at least for the big teams, how important it is for the manager to have the backing and support of his brightest stars on the pitch. Formula 1 is obviously a completely different environment than that of football, but from this point of view there may be some similarities. In a top team, if the team boss and the most important driver don’t get along, it’s difficult to go far. This is what happened at Ferrari last year with the tensions, emerged during the season on a regular basis, between Charles Leclerc and former team principal Mattia Binotto.

Solid bond

The famous ‘finger’ of Silverstone was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back, leading to the end of the year separation between Binotto and Ferrari. Now he has arrived to take on the role of boss Frederic Vasseur, who has a long-standing bond with Leclerc as he christened his debut in Formula 1 in 2018, with Sauber. For now, the transalpine manager has been able to affect little in terms of results, also thanks to the not excellent competitiveness of the SF-23 developed by the previous management. However, Vasseur is trying to leave his mark in terms of choices for the future, having already stirred the waters a lot in terms of staff turnover within the team.

Long term project

At the heart of the Ferrari project is obviously Leclerc, which in the intentions of the team principal will have to remain in the red well beyond the current expiry of the contract, scheduled for the end of the 2024 vintage. Leclerc, for his part, seems to greatly appreciate the management of the stable operated by Vasseur. For this he appears willing to give him plenty of time to straighten the red boat’s course in the next years. The long-term goal is to compete with Red Bull, even if Leclerc himself has repeatedly admitted that it will be difficult to do so before the new power unit regulations come into force, scheduled for 2026.

Different methods

“Vasseur? I share all his plans – said Leclerc in a long interview with the newspaper The Republic – brings a different working method than Mattia Binotto, the point of view of someone from the outside who shows you things you hadn’t noticed before in many years is interesting. Our relationship is direct, he speaks to me openly without hesitation, which helps me as a driver. It’s not like I missed him before, but with Fred there’s this openness.”. A clear endorsement, which smacks of a pact for the future. In the hope that good intentions will then be followed by concrete results on the track.